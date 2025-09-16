Franklin Templeton Forms Strategic Partnership with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, DigitalBridge, and Actis to Expand Infrastructure Solutions for Private Wealth

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Templeton, a global investment leader with more than $1.6 trillion in assets under management, together with three leading institutional infrastructure investment firms: Actis, the Sustainable Infrastructure business of General Atlantic; Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (“CIP”); and DigitalBridge, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver private infrastructure solutions to individual investors.

This partnership seeks to provide private wealth clients with differentiated access to high-growth infrastructure opportunities, thematically focused on energy security, electrification, and digitalization, as well as sectors including data centers and hyperscaler development, renewable energy, fiber and towers, and digital power.

“We are excited to partner with three leading firms: DigitalBridge, CIP, and Actis, in response to a compelling market demand for allocations to infrastructure,” said Jenny Johnson, President and CEO, Franklin Templeton. “The trends shaping the private markets present an opportunity to broaden access to capital and advance the availability of investments in energy security, electrification, and digitalization, and this is a unique opportunity for investors to unlock that potential.”

By 2040, global infrastructure needs are expected to surpass $94 trillion, representing an estimated $15 trillion capital opportunity for private investors.1 Through this strategic partnership, Franklin Templeton, together with three leading managers, will bring together complementary expertise to address this demand and deliver attractive investment opportunities:

DigitalBridge (AUM: USD$106 billion 2 ) is a leader in global-scale digital infrastructure investing, which provides opportunities to capitalize on the ever-growing digital evolution, including artificial intelligence, by deploying capital across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure.

is a leader in global-scale digital infrastructure investing, which provides opportunities to capitalize on the ever-growing digital evolution, including artificial intelligence, by deploying capital across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners ([AUM]: USD$37 billion 2 ) is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield energy investments. Through its broad portfolio of energy infrastructure projects and industry expertise, CIP enables the partnership to take full advantage of the opportunities emerging from the global energy transition.

is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield energy investments. Through its broad portfolio of energy infrastructure projects and industry expertise, CIP enables the partnership to take full advantage of the opportunities emerging from the global energy transition. Actis (AUM: USD$16 billion2), the Sustainable Infrastructure business of General Atlantic, a leading global investor (USD$114 billion), is a growth market specialist. For over two decades, Actis has invested in critical infrastructure assets with defensive profiles across power, transmission, transport, and digital sectors worldwide.

“Digital infrastructure is a core driver of the global economy, and private wealth investors are increasingly seeking access to opportunities that have traditionally been reserved for institutions,” said Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge. “Partnering with a global distribution leader like Franklin Templeton allows us to broaden access to this asset class at a pivotal moment, as artificial intelligence, electrification, and next-generation connectivity accelerate demand for digital and energy infrastructure. By combining our sector expertise with Franklin Templeton’s reach in private wealth, we are creating a platform designed to deliver institutional-quality opportunities to a broader set of investors.”

“We are delighted to join this partnership for the development of critical global infrastructure, and energy infrastructure in particular,” said Christian Skakkebæk, Senior Partner at CIP. “As pioneers in providing energy and electrification solutions, we look forward to contributing our distinct industrial approach to value creation, based on investing in greenfield projects and developing them from the ground up. This collaboration is the first of its kind, marking a significant milestone for investors looking to strengthen their portfolios with private infrastructure.”

“We are building critical infrastructure across energy, digital, transport, and other high-growth sectors, supported by disciplined, hands-on investment capital,” said Torbjorn Caesar, Chairman of Actis. “Investors today are seeking resilience, scale, and relevance – qualities that define Actis’ sustainable infrastructure platform in growth markets. Through this strategic partnership, we look forward to expanding access to our investment platform and delivering long-term value.”

Once launched, the expanded suite of private wealth offerings will seek to deliver institutional-quality private infrastructure access. The investment profile is expected to provide stable inflation-linked cash flows. These solutions are intended to be built for resilience through economic and market cycles, with exposure to high-growth sectors driving the future of energy, transport, and digital connectivity.

About Actis (a part of General Atlantic)

Actis is a growth market investor in sustainable infrastructure. Actis has been building and operating critical infrastructure focused on essential services for over 20 years. This includes electricity, toll roads, digital infrastructure and new economy real estate, across 60 countries currently. Since inception, Actis has raised USD$27 billion.

Actis is a specialist growth market investor with an industrialist mindset and decades of operationalising sustainability. Sustainability is fully integrated into the investment process and is key to how the firm mitigates risk and creates value and future-proofs its assets.

In October 2024, Actis joined forces with General Atlantic, a leading global investor in the private markets, creating a diversified investment platform spanning Growth Equity, Credit, Climate, and Infrastructure strategies. As of June 30, 2025, General Atlantic manages approximately USD$114 billion in combined assets under management, inclusive of all strategies with more than 900 professionals in 20 countries across five regions.

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP)

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield energy investments. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in large-scale energy infrastructure from power generation (solar, wind), system integration (battery storage, grid), production of green molecules (advanced bioenergy, hydrogen, ammonia) and carbon capture.

CIP manages 13 funds and has to date raised approximately USD$37 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from approximately 200 international institutional investors. CIP has projects in more than 30 countries and more than 2300 employees across platforms. For more information, visit www.cip.com.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages $106 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and $1.64 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2025. The Company posts information that may be significant for investors in the Investor Relations and News Center sections of its website, and encourages investors to consult those sections regularly. For more information, please visit investors.franklinresources.com.

Institutional-quality: An institutional-grade, or institutional-quality investment generally refers to an investment of sufficient size and stature to merit attention from large national or international investors.

A word about risk: An investment in infrastructure projects can be exposed to numerous risks that may not offer recourse to the project sponsor and ultimately investors. For example, delays in obtaining necessary permits or a shift in political or public sentiment could hinder progress or cause a project to terminate. Other risks that can impact an infrastructure investment include, but are not limited to: construction delays, environmental concerns, contract or labor disputes, or financial/default risks from a deterioration in a sponsor’s credit. Additionally, the securities tied to such projects may be private in nature which increases the illiquid nature of such investment and reduce visibility into information about the investment. Private securities would not be listed on a public exchange, and no secondary market would be expected to develop.

