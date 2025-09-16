MaintainX and Inductive Automation Collaborate to Transform Equipment Data into Actionable Maintenance Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaintainX, the leading AI-powered CMMS and EAM platform for maintenance and asset management, today announced an integration collaboration with Inductive Automation, creator of the Ignition industrial application platform. This integration turns equipment data from sensors and control systems into automatic maintenance actions, solving a common problem where disconnected systems prevent technology from delivering results.

"Maintenance, repair and operations teams are drowning in data but starving for actionable insights. Together, MaintainX and Inductive Automation bridge the critical gap between operational technology and maintenance execution." Share

At the center is the new MaintainX Ignition Module, which allows Ignition users to seamlessly connect SCADA data to MaintainX to automate alerts, monitor conditions, and generate work orders in real time. With simple installation and configuration, the module provides system integrators and end-users with a clear path to adoption and scale. The integration automatically creates work orders based on equipment run time, fault codes, sensor readings, and more—eliminating manual monitoring processes and reducing unplanned downtime through proactive maintenance scheduling. Maintenance teams gain instant visibility into machine status, downtime events, and failure reasons directly within MaintainX workflows, ending the need to toggle between multiple systems for critical equipment insights.

"Maintenance, repair and operations teams are drowning in data but starving for actionable insights. Together, MaintainX and Inductive Automation bridge the critical gap between operational technology and maintenance execution. Now, when a motor overheats or reaches its maintenance interval, work orders are automatically created with full context, enabling our customers to shift from reactive to predictive maintenance strategies,” said Chris Turlica, CEO and Co-Founder of MaintainX.

The integration leverages Ignition's ability to collect and contextualize data from industrial systems, automatically pushing actionable insights to MaintainX to create a unified data flow from operational technology to AI-powered work execution. This eliminates the common pain points of limited insight into machine failures, slow response to alarms, notification fatigue from multiple systems, and lack of clarity on maintenance timing.

"The convergence of OT and maintenance systems represents the next frontier in industrial efficiency," said Travis Cox, Chief Technology Evangelist at Inductive Automation. "Our relationship with MaintainX demonstrates how Ignition can serve as the intelligent bridge between industrial data and actionable maintenance workflows. By combining our platform's connectivity and data contextualization capabilities with MaintainX's maintenance execution excellence, we're enabling manufacturers to realize the full potential of their operational technology investments."

The collaboration addresses three critical use cases that directly impact operational efficiency:

Condition-Based Maintenance : Automatic work order creation when equipment conditions like temperature or vibration exceed safe operating parameters.

: Automatic work order creation when equipment conditions like temperature or vibration exceed safe operating parameters. Usage-Based Maintenance : Automatically schedules maintenance based on runtime or production cycles, minimizing the inefficiencies of fixed calendar-based scheduling.

: Automatically schedules maintenance based on runtime or production cycles, minimizing the inefficiencies of fixed calendar-based scheduling. Enhanced Fault Tracking: Real-time capture and logging of equipment failures with automatic status updates and downtime reason tracking.

Roeslein & Associates, a leading design-build contractor and systems integrator, has implemented both platforms to optimize their equipment maintenance strategies.

“In the industrial and energy sector, a guiding principle for digital deployments is that all software must work well together and integrate seamlessly. MaintainX connected effortlessly with our Ignition-based Data and SCADA systems, giving customers a real-time link between operations and maintenance activities," said J. C. Harrison, Vice President of Systems and Operational Services at Roeslein & Associates.

The integration accelerates maintenance maturity initiatives without requiring extensive custom development, enabling organizations to implement condition-based and usage-based maintenance strategies immediately. The pre-built integration requires minimal technical expertise while delivering enterprise-grade reliability and scalability.

The integration is available immediately to MaintainX and Ignition customers. More information can be found here.

About MaintainX

Headquartered in San Francisco, MaintainX is an AI-Powered Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) and Enterprise Asset Maintenance (EAM) company. The platform connects assets, work orders, and frontline teams to reduce unplanned equipment downtime and increase production capacity. By leveraging AI and IoT, MaintainX turns real‑time asset and work data into proactive insights that drive operational excellence for organizations in manufacturing, energy, facilities management, and other physical‑asset‑driven industries. MaintainX supports customers across North America and worldwide. Learn more at www.maintainx.com.

About Inductive Automation & Ignition

Founded in 2003 by system integrator Steve Hechtman to solve SCADA pain points, Inductive Automation developed Ignition to empower people to “Dream It, Do It.” Today, with installations in 140+ countries and 65% of the Fortune 100 companies, Ignition is widely recognized as the top choice for SCADA, HMI, IIoT, MES, and more. Highly respected and awarded, Inductive Automation was recently recognized in five categories of Automation World’s 2025 Leaders in Automation program. Visit inductiveautomation.com for more about our people and solutions.