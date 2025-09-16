Evolv Extends Partnership with New England Patriots, New England Revolution, and Gillette Stadium

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based solutions designed to create safer experiences, today announced that it renewed its partnership with Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution. The renewal, which extends a partnership initiated in 2021, increases the number of entry points at which Evolv Express® security screening will be used. All members of the public entering the stadium for football games, soccer matches, concerts, and other events will pass through an Express system. Evolv Express is designed to detect concealed weapons and distinguish them from many common items while allowing people to move through checkpoints at their natural walking pace. The system is designed to screen visitors effectively while helping minimize congestion and disruptions to traffic flow at entry points. In addition to an expanded product subscription, the renewal also expands Evolv’s marketing partnership with the teams and stadium. Evolv has been designated as the “Official Fan Screening Provider” of the New England Patriots, New England Revolution, and Gillette Stadium.

Since the partnership began in 2021, more than seven million guests have been screened upon entry to Gilette Stadium by the Evolv Express units.

“We’re very pleased to expand and extend our relationship with Evolv,” noted Bill Christiansen, Vice President of TeamOps LLC and the lead security executive for Gillette Stadium. “We look forward to working with Evolv to keep innovating for the benefit of all guests at Gillette Stadium.”

“Every subscription renewal is gratifying to us here at Evolv, but Gillette Stadium is especially so,” said John Baier, the company’s Vice President of Sports & Entertainment. “The Boston area is our corporate home, and the Patriots, Revolution, and Gillette Stadium are among our earliest sports and entertainment customers. An extended and expanded relationship tells us that we’re delivering on our commitments and earning our customers’ trust every day.”

The renewal with the Patriots, Revolution, and Gillette Stadium reinforces Evolv’s strong presence in the Boston area. Express units are also in TD Garden, Boston College, the Boch Center, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, numerous other high-profile locations, and many schools, healthcare facilities, and workplaces. Likewise, the extension underscores Evolv’s strong position in professional sports. At present, 13 professional football teams and 12 professional soccer teams in the United States use Evolv systems for guest entry screening. Worldwide, Evolv counts nearly 100 customers on its sports and entertainment roster amongst its 1,000+ customer base.

Evolv (NASDAQ: EVLV) is designed to transform human security by helping organizations detect potential threats, mitigate risk, and enhance safety using AI-powered security solutions with robust insights, creating efficient and positive security screening experiences for the world's most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in many places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv's advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019.

