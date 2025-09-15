JPMorganChase and Plaid Announce an Extension to their Data Access Agreement for Sharing of Consumer Permissioned Data

NEW YORK & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JPMorganChase (JPMC) and Plaid today announced a renewed data access agreement that will continue to allow their shared customers to safely and securely access products they rely on for their financial needs and ensure continued innovation within the open banking ecosystem.

The data access agreement will continue the long relationship between the two companies, who have helped lead their industries in connecting consumers to their banking data. The agreement, which includes a pricing structure, outlines a series of commitments that JPMC and Plaid made to ensure that consumers can access their data safely, securely, quickly and consistently into the future. The firms will also work through innovation and technological investment to improve data access.

“JPMorganChase has a long history of working with Plaid and we’re excited that partnership will continue and the open banking ecosystem will continue to thrive. Today’s announcement will ensure that our customers can continue to quickly, safely, and securely access their financial data for years to come and stay connected to the products they rely on every day.” - Melissa Feldsher, Head of Consumer Payments at JPMorganChase

“We have always believed consumers should have the right to access and share their own financial data, and JPMorganChase has been a partner in that effort. This extended agreement ensures ongoing access for the millions of Chase customers who rely on Plaid every day to connect with the products and services they trust.” - Eric Sager, Plaid COO

Plaid and JPMorganChase have a long history of working together to ensure that JPMorganChase customers can connect to a variety of their favorite products and services including personal financial management, payment, and investment tools. The agreement, which extends the existing contract between the two firms, would not impact Plaid’s current customer agreements and pricing.

About Plaid

Plaid powers the tools millions of people use to lead healthier financial lives. Our mission is to build a more inclusive, competitive, and resilient financial system by simplifying payments, transforming lending, and advancing the fight against fraud. More than 7,000 companies, including leading fintechs, crypto firms, Fortune 500 enterprises, and many of the largest banks, rely on Plaid to give people greater choice and control over their money. Headquartered in San Francisco, Plaid connects to over 12,000 financial institutions across the US, Canada, the UK and Europe.

About JPMorganChase

JPMorganChase (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $4.6 trillion in assets and $357 billion in stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2025. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional, and government entities.