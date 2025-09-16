QC Ally Named Preferred Successor for Accurate Quality Control Clients as Firm Winds Down Operations

ROCK HILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QC Ally, the leader in tech-enabled enterprise loan quality and audit services, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Accurate Quality Control (AQC), a professional quality control services and solutions company for the mortgage and banking industries, to offer their clients the opportunity for a seamless transition of services.

“As we wind down operations, it was important to us to connect our clients with a company that shares our commitment to service, accuracy, and integrity. We believe QC Ally is the right fit.” - Accurate QC's Founder, Genny Kelly Share

As part of this agreement, AQC’s Founder, Genny Kelly, is endorsing QC Ally as the trusted partner of choice for lenders and servicers seeking continuity in their quality control needs. There is no requirement for clients to transition, but AQC believes QC Ally represents the best option to maintain the same level of service and compliance support. “We’ve spent years building strong relationships with our clients,” said Kelly. “As we wind down operations, it was important to us to connect our clients with a company that shares our commitment to service, accuracy, and integrity. We believe QC Ally is the right fit.”

Through this arrangement, QC Ally will extend its full suite of mortgage QC solutions, including pre-funding, post-closing, servicing audits and due diligence services, to any AQC clients seeking a new provider. The transition process has been designed to be simple, transparent, and without disruption to ongoing loan quality efforts.

“Mortgage lenders and servicers deserve partners they can trust, especially during times of change,” said Jeffrey Flory, CEO of QC Ally. “Genny Kelly’s dedication and the strong client relationships she fostered at Accurate Quality Control set a high standard in our industry. At QC Ally, we are honored to be entrusted with that legacy and are committed to ensuring a seamless transition, delivering robust QC solutions, and providing the same personal service that clients have long valued.”

About QC Ally

QC Ally is your partner in tech-enabled loan quality and audit services. With over 20 years of experience, we deliver accurate, compliance-ready results tailored to each client’s needs. Our experts work closely with partners, using our proprietary software, LQ Pro©, to streamline the mortgage process and ensure enterprise-wide loan quality from start to finish.