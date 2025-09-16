Affirm partners with ServiceTitan to bring smart, flexible payment options to the trades

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps businesses grow, today announced a multi-year partnership with ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades. As its first ‘buy now, pay later’ partner, Affirm will be directly integrated onto ServiceTitan’s digital payments solution, bringing flexible, transparent pay-later options to thousands of contractors and their clients.

Through this partnership, ServiceTitan customers will offer approved consumers the ability to split home repair bills into budget-friendly biweekly or monthly payments. Clients will go through an eligibility check every time they transact with Affirm, and will never pay late or hidden fees.

“The average homeowner spends $8,800 per year on home improvement. With Affirm a part of our digital payments platform, our trusted customers will be able to offer a flexible, responsible way to spread out the costs of these essential services,” said Rahul Hampole, VP and GM, Fintech at ServiceTitan. “Affirm’s commitment to transparency and putting customers first aligns with our core values, making them the ideal pay-over-time partner for ServiceTitan.”

“We’re excited to work with an industry leader like ServiceTitan to deliver payment choice and flexibility to the trades,” said Wayne Pommen, Chief Revenue Officer at Affirm. “Together, we’re giving homeowners more control over how they pay, while helping contractors reduce friction, win more jobs, and improve customer satisfaction.”

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

Rates from 0–36% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available everywhere, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses. Affirm and its lending partners do business in accordance with federal Fair Lending laws.

