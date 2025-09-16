-

Affirm partners with ServiceTitan to bring smart, flexible payment options to the trades

First ServiceTitan BNPL integration will provide the trades access to Affirm’s transparent pay-over-time plans

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps businesses grow, today announced a multi-year partnership with ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades. As its first ‘buy now, pay later’ partner, Affirm will be directly integrated onto ServiceTitan’s digital payments solution, bringing flexible, transparent pay-later options to thousands of contractors and their clients.

Through this partnership, ServiceTitan customers will offer approved consumers the ability to split home repair bills into budget-friendly biweekly or monthly payments. Clients will go through an eligibility check every time they transact with Affirm, and will never pay late or hidden fees.

“The average homeowner spends $8,800 per year on home improvement. With Affirm a part of our digital payments platform, our trusted customers will be able to offer a flexible, responsible way to spread out the costs of these essential services,” said Rahul Hampole, VP and GM, Fintech at ServiceTitan. “Affirm’s commitment to transparency and putting customers first aligns with our core values, making them the ideal pay-over-time partner for ServiceTitan.”

“We’re excited to work with an industry leader like ServiceTitan to deliver payment choice and flexibility to the trades,” said Wayne Pommen, Chief Revenue Officer at Affirm. “Together, we’re giving homeowners more control over how they pay, while helping contractors reduce friction, win more jobs, and improve customer satisfaction.”

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network – one based on trust, transparency and putting people first – we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

Rates from 0–36% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available everywhere, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses. Affirm and its lending partners do business in accordance with federal Fair Lending laws.

AFRM-PA

Contacts

Media:
press@affirm.com

Industry:

Affirm

NASDAQ:AFRM
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media:
press@affirm.com

More News From Affirm

Vagaro partners with Affirm to offer a smarter, more flexible way to pay for wellness and beauty services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vagaro, the leading software for businesses in beauty, wellness, and fitness, today announced a partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. Now Vagaro’s nearly 100,000 U.S. businesses — including salons, spas, fitness studios, and wellness providers — can offer Affirm’s flexible, transparent pay-over-time options directly at checkout, both online and in person. “Vagaro’s mission is to give...

Affirm live for in-store purchases with Apple Pay on iPhone

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants grow, today announced that its flexible, transparent payment options are now available when making in-store purchases with Apple Pay on iPhone. This payment option offers even more flexibility and choice for Apple Pay customers, and is available with Apple Pay in the U.S. "Building on our successful launch that gave consumers access to Affirm when checking out with Apple Pay on...

Affirm to host CFO fireside chat on September 23, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that Rob O’Hare, CFO, will participate in a shareholder fireside chat on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. The discussion will be moderated by Kyle Joseph from Stephens and will begin at 9:00 AM Pacific Time. The event will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com, and management will add...
Back to Newsroom