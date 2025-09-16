OSEA Malibu Announces Strategic Growth Investment from General Atlantic

VENICE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSEA Malibu (“OSEA” or the “Company”), the pioneering seaweed-infused skincare brand that has set the standard in clean, clinically-proven beauty for nearly 30 years, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to receive a strategic growth investment from General Atlantic, a leading global investor. Mother-Daughter founders Jenefer and Melissa Palmer will retain a significant stake and continue to actively lead and support the brand’s day-to-day operations, mission, and strategy.

Founded in 1996 in Malibu, California, OSEA was born from three generations of women harnessing the healing power of the sea through seaweed-infused, clinically-proven skincare, with a holistic approach to wellness and self-care. Since its inception three decades ago, OSEA has become a trusted leader in prestige body skincare led by its award-winning and iconic Undaria Algae Body Oil.

With General Atlantic’s investment, OSEA will deepen its presence in core markets and bring its innovative products to additional markets worldwide. Building on its heritage and commitment to quality, OSEA will continue to advance product development to provide exceptional skincare to its consumers and retail partners globally.

“General Atlantic’s longstanding commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, sustainability, and impact perfectly aligns with OSEA’s mission. We’re confident that this partnership will create exciting opportunities for innovation and global expansion, while remaining true to our roots and shared values,” said Melissa Palmer, Co-Founder and CEO, OSEA. “As we look forward to this next chapter of growth, we are deeply grateful to the entire OSEA team, our partners at CAVU, and most importantly, the incredible community that has supported us over the last 30 years.”

“OSEA is a rare brand that combines three decades of family values, consumer trust, and category leadership,” said Andrew Ferrer, Managing Director at General Atlantic. “We are honored to partner with Melissa, Jenefer, and the OSEA team to help carry the family’s legacy forward and to support their vision for clean beauty innovation and global expansion.” Ben Sherman, Principal at General Atlantic, added, “At the intersection of clean, clinically-proven skincare and holistic wellness, OSEA has built strong momentum in prestige body care and established a reputation for integrity, efficacy, and excellence. We look forward to supporting the team as they unlock the next phase of OSEA’s growth.”

As part of the transaction, General Atlantic’s Andrew Ferrer and Ben Sherman will join the OSEA Board of Directors.

OSEA remained self-funded until 2020, when the brand received investment from CAVU Consumer Partners, a growth equity fund known for building and backing iconic brands. Following the close of the transaction, CAVU will fully exit its investment.

Raymond James served as the exclusive financial advisor to OSEA. Sidley Austin LLP provided legal counsel to OSEA, and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to General Atlantic. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About OSEA

OSEA is clean, clinically proven skincare from the sea. Mother-Daughter founders Jenefer and Melissa Palmer launched the brand in 1996 in Malibu, California, inspired by the healing power of the sea. For nearly 30 years, OSEA has been a leader in clean beauty with seaweed-infused skincare rooted in results-driven formulations with a holistic approach to wellness and self-care. OSEA has a retail footprint across all Ulta doors, Credo, Nordstrom and luxury spas around the world and through MECCA in Australia, Ulta in Mexico and at their skincare studio in Venice, California. Learn more at oseamalibu.com.

About General Atlantic

General Atlantic is a leading global investor with more than four and a half decades of experience providing capital and strategic support for over 830 companies throughout its history. Established in 1980, General Atlantic continues to be a dedicated partner to visionary founders and investors seeking to build dynamic businesses and create long-term value. Guided by the conviction that entrepreneurs can be incredible agents of transformational change, the firm combines a collaborative global approach, sector-specific expertise, a long-term investment horizon, and a deep understanding of growth drivers to partner with and scale innovative businesses around the world. The firm leverages its patient capital, operational expertise, and global platform to support a diversified investment platform spanning Growth Equity, Credit, Climate, and Sustainable Infrastructure strategies. General Atlantic manages approximately $114 billion in assets under management, inclusive of all strategies, as of June 30, 2025, with more than 900 professionals in 20 countries across five regions. For more information on General Atlantic, please visit: www.generalatlantic.com.

About CAVU

CAVU Consumer Partners invests in high-growth consumer brands that are redefining how people eat, drink, and live well. Founded by serial brand builders and investors Rohan Oza and Brett Thomas, CAVU’s mission is to democratize healthy living for all humans and their families by backing visionary founders and building iconic, better-for-you brands. The firm’s name, CAVU, short for “Ceiling and Visibility Unlimited,” is a pilot’s term describing the best possible flying conditions, symbolizing its goal of creating optimal conditions for entrepreneurs to thrive. CAVU has partnered with some of today’s most celebrated consumer brands, including Bai, poppi, The Farmer’s Dog, Once Upon a Farm, Vital Proteins, OSEA, Hims & Hers, SkinnyDipped, Health-Ade, ONE Bar, Beyond Meat, and Good Culture. www.cavuconsumer.com