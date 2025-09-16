Archetype, Nectar & Outcast Launch AI Visibility Offering to Help Brands Win in LLM Search

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As AI reshapes how people search and discover brands, Marker Collective agencies Archetype, Nectar and Outcast today launched a new AI Visibility offering, designed to help brands measure and maximize their presence in large language models (LLMs) and AI-powered search results. Already, the program has delivered a 3x increase in ChatGPT visibility for a leading technology company and boosted a global consumer brand’s sustainability narrative across 41 markets. Powered by Delve, a proprietary insight engine for brands, and Profound, a new age marketing platform that helps brands control what AI says about them, the new offering combines auditing, execution, and performance tracking to drive significant visibility gains in AI-powered search platforms.

How is AI changing search?

With traffic to U.S. retail sites from AI chat tools up 1,200% in the past year and one in four people preferring ChatGPT to Google for search, AI visibility is quickly becoming a board-level concern. Unlike traditional search results, AI-generated answers shift constantly—half of all citations disappear within 30 days—making ongoing optimization essential for brands that want to remain discoverable and trusted.

What can brands achieve with this AI Visibility offering?

The new AI Visibility offering enables brands to see exactly how they’re represented in AI-generated results, pinpoint the sources that influence those answers, and deploy targeted multichannel communications strategies to strengthen their authority across the platforms shaping consumer and executive decisions. This offering delivers:

Visibility Audits benchmarking what ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI, Microsoft Copilot, Grok, Meta AI, and DeepSeek say about a brand versus its competitors.

benchmarking what ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI, Microsoft Copilot, Grok, Meta AI, and DeepSeek say about a brand versus its competitors. Authority Mapping from Delve to identify and prioritize the most influential sources (news, forums) driving AI citations.

from Delve to identify and prioritize the most influential sources (news, forums) driving AI citations. Multichannel Plans combining earned media and owned content to drive strong outcomes for brands.

combining earned media and owned content to drive strong outcomes for brands. Execution and Monitoring with continuous tracking of citation strength.

with continuous tracking of citation strength. Measurement and Evaluation to review citations and media performance and quantify LLM visibility gains.

“We’re in a new era where AI is rewriting how people find information and how brands earn trust. Boards and CMOs aren’t just asking about media coverage anymore—they want to know how their brand shows up in AI answers that drive real decisions,” said Andrew Wyatt, Chief Product Officer at Marker Collective. “By uniting the expertise of Archetype, Nectar, and Outcast with Profound’s analytics and Delve’s insight engine, we’re equipping brands with the intelligence, strategy, and execution to control their presence in AI and turn visibility into measurable business impact."

What measurable results has the AI Visibility Offering delivered?

In early deployments, AI Visibility has delivered measurable improvements in LLM search performance:

Increased visibility for a global consumer brand’s sustainability narrative across 41 international markets.

Drove higher rankings and more frequent mentions for a home services brand in U.S. and U.K. AI search results.

Achieved a 3x increase in ChatGPT visibility within one week for a leading technology company through strategic content optimization and source targeting.

“AI Agents have become the new gatekeepers of discovery, reshaping how people find, compare, and choose brands. We’re excited to partner with Archetype, Nectar and Outcast to help brands lead in this new landscape,” said James Cadwallader, Co-founder and CEO of Profound.

For more information, or to request an audit of your brand’s AI visibility, please visit https://www.delve.news/ai-visibility.

What is Marker Collective?

Marker Collective is a joint venture between Archetype, Nectar and Outcast. A new model inside the Next 15 Group, designed to be a force multiplier of success for the agency brands, our people and clients. Together, through Marker Collective, the three agencies combine their expertise with technology to create new solutions that elevate how brands understand and influence the conversations around them. For more information, please visit https://www.markercollective.com/.

What is Delve?

Delve is an insight engine for brands built by Marker Collective, a joint venture between Next15 Group agencies Archetype, Nectar, and Outcast, focused on leveraging technology to enhance their services. As a single source of truth for communications teams, Delve gathers what’s being said about a brand, its competitors, and its industry, and automatically turns that information into customizable brand insights. By combining emerging technology with human expertise, Delve helps teams brief executives with confidence and measure impact with data they can trust. Learn more at www.delve.news/.

What is Profound?

Profound is a new age marketing platform that helps brands control what AI says about them and win discovery in the zero-click internet. Relied on by thousands of leaders globally and trusted by industry titans like Ramp, MongoDB, U.S. Bank, Chime and DocuSign, Profound arms marketers with the tools to dominate in a future where AI agents, not blue links, define discovery. Learn more at www.tryprofound.com