Ant International Joins Google's Agent Payments Protocol as a Launch Partner

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ant International, a leading global provider of digital payments, digitisation, and financial technology, today announced its role as a launch partner of Google to develop Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), an open rulebook that defines how AI agents can reliably transact with the authorisation of users.

With the rise of agentic commerce, AI agents will increasingly transact on behalf of users for services, products, and even other agents. Existing payment systems are built around direct human interaction and cannot currently address the new requirements of authorization, verification, and interoperability among agents. To address this gap, Google has collaborated with the industry to introduce AP2.

AP2 defines the key components of agentic payments and provides a protocol to ensure user intent is verifiable, transactions are traceable, and accountability is clear for each participant across the payment lifecycle. Its design will also strengthen privacy and compatibility with diverse payment methods.

Ant International brings in extensive expertise in alternative payment methods (APMs) and its close ties with 36 leading digital wallets to develop an APM-based agent payments protocol for AP2.

Its contributions include streamlining the APM checkout process and applying AI to identify and block fraudulent transactions, which will serve as a practical reference for agentic payments. In addition, Ant International’s use of its unique payment mandate model to link transaction parameters with verifiable intent evidence will offer insights for protocols seeking to strengthen traceability, compliance, and dispute resolution.

Ant International is exploring real-world applications of AP2, where agents will coordinate to manage credentials, process payments, and deliver tailored promotions. Alipay+ Voyager, Ant International's built-in AI travel agent for digital wallet and super app users launched in July 2025, will introduce a new capability that can run on a multi-agent model under the Agent2Agent protocol, allowing sub-agents to book rides on ride-hailing platforms and process payments in full compliance with AP2.

“Ant International is excited to partner with Google to advance standards-setting in agentic payments, leveraging our expertise in APM payments and trusted AI innovations,” said Jiangming Yang, Chief Innovation Officer of Ant International. "We are committed to working with global partners to shape the future of agentic commerce, where AI agents serve as trusted assistants for discovery, engagement, and transactions, powering merchant growth and transforming consumer experience.”

Ant International's participation in AP2 deepens its partnership with Google Cloud. In June 2025, Ant International introduced Alipay+ GenAI Cockpit, an AI-as-a-Service platform. Supported by integrations with Vertex AI, this platform aims to enable fintechs and super apps to build AI-agentic and ultimately AI-native financial services with greater efficiency, security, and flexibility.

Most recently, Ant International launched its Model Context Protocol (MCP)-based agentic payment solution, which combines its unique APM checkout capabilities, industry-leading payment mandate model, and trusted AI technologies. The solution aims to provide a secure and seamless checkout process.

About Ant International

With headquarters in Singapore and main operations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions.

To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com