Presto and ElevenLabs Partner to Bring the Most Realistic Voice AI Platform to Restaurant Drive-thrus

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Presto, the market leader for drive-thru Voice AI, announced today it had partnered with ElevenLabs, the world's most realistic Voice AI platform, to deploy the latest innovations in voice synthesis, quality, and analytics to Presto's customers.

"We're very customer-centric and are keen to accelerate our unified AI vision by co-developing solutions with other best-in-class AI companies. I've known Mati and ElevenLabs since the earliest days, and they’re hands-down the world’s most advanced general Voice AI lab across applications and languages,” said Krishna Gupta, co-founder of Presto. “We've started by bringing their latest generation of human-like voices to our drive-thrus, and consumers are loving the magical experiences when interacting with Presto's Voice AI."

“Voice is the most natural interface for people, and bringing truly lifelike speech to the drive-thru is exactly where Voice AI can shine,” said Mati Staniszewski, co-founder and CEO of ElevenLabs. “Partnering with Presto allows us to showcase how our technology can create more intuitive, engaging, and delightful experiences for millions of consumers.”

"Presto has been an excellent partner, and the ElevenLabs voices have made an immediate impact - franchisees and customers are genuinely delighted. We’re excited about the innovation roadmap Presto is delivering, including with world-class partners like ElevenLabs, as we continue scaling across our locations," said Rusty Bills, COO, The Galardi Group Inc.

About Presto Phoenix, Inc.

Presto is the Voice AI market leader for restaurant drive-thrus. Presto’s products increase revenue, decrease labor costs, improve staff productivity, and standardize/enhance the guest experience. Presto is expanding nationwide with several of the most recognized quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands in the United States. Based in Silicon Valley, Presto is backed by Voice AI specialist Remus Capital and aims to deliver a full suite of Vertical AI solutions for restaurant chains to enable end-to-end automation.

About ElevenLabs

Founded in 2022, ElevenLabs is the global leader in AI audio research and technology, building cutting-edge AI audio tools for enterprises, developers, creators, and artists. The platform empowers millions of individuals and thousands of businesses, including employees from over 72% of the Fortune 500, to quickly and affordably create high-quality voice overs at scale, launch interactive AI voice agents in over 30 languages, and now generate studio-quality music.