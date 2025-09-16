ParaScript Partners with BIRGER. to Bring AI-Powered Check Processing to Mauritius Banks

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ParaScript, an AI-powered document processing company, has partnered with BIRGER., a trusted provider of innovative technology solutions in the Eastern African region. The collaboration will help commercial banks in Mauritius automate high-volume check processing while strengthening fraud detection capabilities.

BIRGER. has successfully deployed check truncation solutions across several banks in Mauritius. As banks seek to reduce manual processes, lower operational costs and strengthen fraud defenses, BIRGER. identified the need for advanced check processing technology that balances automation with human validation.

Through this partnership, ParaScript’s CheckXpert.AI SDK and SignatureXpert.AI SDK will enable automated data extraction, fraud detection and verification for Mauritian banks. This collaboration marks ParaScript’s first entry into the African market.

ParaScript’s advanced AI solutions are trained on millions of real-world check images, enabling accuracy rates up to 99.9% with multi-image processing. The technology is designed to reduce manual review, detect fraudulent activity and deliver a measurable return on investment for financial institutions.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Eastern Africa through this partnership with BIRGER.,” said David Gerber, Senior Vice President of Sales at ParaScript. “Their deep expertise in delivering technology solutions to the banking sector and financial institutions, combined with our proven check recognition and fraud detection software, creates a powerful synergy. Together, we are helping banks in Mauritius accelerate their digital transformation while protecting against evolving fraud threats.”

The partnership underscores ParaScript’s commitment to supporting financial institutions worldwide with comprehensive AI-powered solutions for payment processing, fraud prevention and document automation.

About ParaScript

ParaScript develops AI-powered recognition solutions that process over 100 billion documents annually and touch nearly everyone in the US who sends mail or writes checks. Leading financial institutions, government agencies, and corporations in the US, Europe, Latin America and Australia rely on ParaScript to automate their document processing, improving efficiency and accuracy, while reducing costs. Visit www.parascript.com to learn more.

About BIRGER.

BIRGER. covers 9 territories in the Indian Ocean Islands (IOI) and East Africa. Our 3 core services: Technology – Security - Resiliency leverage on our cumulated know-how and experience gained over the past decades since 1953.

At BIRGER., we deliver optimal Support Services with the collaboration of our local certified employees. We ensure that customers transform the Data at the heart of their business to gain a competitive advantage. We train our People continuously during their career to gain technical, managerial and leadership skills. BIRGER. respects its promise and shows dedication consistently when delivering its 3 core services in all 9 territories.

Over the years, BIRGER. has been the catalyst for the introduction of innovative solutions and the dissemination of new technologies for various economic sectors. Leveraging on our experience in technology and security, we offer business continuity services.

