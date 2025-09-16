Coronis Health Partners With Kipi.ai to Modernize Data Infrastructure on Snowflake

JACKSON, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coronis Health, a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Kipi.ai, an award-winning Elite Snowflake Services Partner, to rebuild its data warehouse on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. This collaboration positions Coronis Health to accelerate insights, expand advanced analytics, and deliver stronger financial outcomes for healthcare providers nationwide.

“This collaboration marks a major step forward in our technology strategy,” said Doug Marcey, chief technology officer, Coronis Health. “By modernizing our data infrastructure with Kipi.ai on Snowflake, we’re transforming legacy systems into a high-performance, scalable platform that enables faster insights, supports AI-driven decision-making, and ultimately delivers greater value to our clients.”

Coronis Health has been investing in technology modernization to support growth and improve client outcomes. A custom-built Snowflake data warehouse will support large-scale analytics, enhance reporting capabilities, and enable advanced modeling to improve decision-making for clients across specialties. By extending our current relationship with Kipi.ai, Coronis will replace an inflexible, outdated data warehouse with a robust, custom-built Snowflake-based solution. This upgrade will:

Increase speed, reliability and performance of data access

Enable advanced analytics and machine learning model training

Streamline integration with Snowflake ecosystem applications

Support rapid scaling of Coronis Health’s technology infrastructure in line with business growth

"Coronis Health is setting the pace for innovation in the healthcare revenue cycle management market by embracing a modern, Snowflake-native data foundation,” said Jason Small, CEO at Kipi.ai. He continues, “At Kipi.ai, we’re proud to partner with them to design and deliver a custom data platform that not only accelerates access to insights but also enables advanced analytics and AI at scale. Together, we’re building a resilient, future-proof infrastructure that empowers Coronis Health to better serve clients today and adapt quickly to the opportunities of tomorrow."

Coronis Health has been steadily investing in technology innovation to support its growth strategy and enhance client outcomes. This partnership underscores its commitment to pairing deep RCM expertise with cutting-edge technology to transform financial performance in healthcare.

For more information, visit www.coronishealth.com and www.kipi.ai

About Coronis Health

Coronis Health is a leading revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions company, empowering healthcare organizations to transform financial performance through expert guidance, innovative technology, and proven results. Serving providers across hospitals, health systems, physician specialties, and emergency services nationwide, our team of former providers and seasoned RCM experts navigates the complexities of billing, coding, and reimbursement with confidence. We believe in true partnerships and design tailored, scalable solutions that support financial health and long-term success, enabling providers to focus on delivering exceptional patient care. Learn more at www.coronishealth.com.

About Kipi.ai

Kipi.ai is an Elite Snowflake Services Partner specializing in transforming data into actionable insights through advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning. The company helps organizations migrate from legacy architectures to scalable, high-performance Snowflake environments, integrate advanced ecosystem tools, and unlock the full potential of their data. With multiple Snowflake Partner of the Year awards, Kipi.ai accelerates modernization efforts, enhances data governance, and enables large-scale analytics tailored to client needs. Learn more at www.kipi.ai.