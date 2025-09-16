JetBlue Suits Up with a Fresh New York Jets Livery Inspired by Team Uniforms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU), New York’s Hometown Airline®, and the New York Jets unveiled a new Jets-branded livery at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) today. Named “J! E! T! B! L! U! E!” and designed with refreshed 2025 season branding, the aircraft showcases the team’s latest logos and colors, turning heads at 35,000 feet and on the tarmac.

“We are so excited to unveil our third livery design with our long-term partner, JetBlue,” said Jeff Fernandez, New York Jets SVP, Business Development & Ventures. “Seeing this plane—and flying on it—is a chance to feel the energy, pride, and passion that define our team. It’s bold, it’s fresh, and it’s ready to carry fans into the 2025 season and beyond.”

The Airbus A320 aircraft was celebrated at a gate-side event, hosted by SNY’s Jeané Coakley, inside JetBlue’s Terminal 5 at JFK Airport. To celebrate the beginning of the 2025 season and the newly designed plane, JetBlue and team leaders were joined by tight end Jeremy Ruckert, linebacker Quincy Williams, and Jets legends Marty Lyons and Erik Coleman. Customers on the celebratory flight were treated to exclusive photo opportunities and autograph signings with Ruckert, Williams, Lyons and Coleman, and received Jets gift bags with team-branded shirts and hats at their seats on “J! E! T! B! L! U! E!”.

“JetBlue has always been proud to call New York home, and no team embodies the passion and spirit of this city quite like the New York Jets,” said Stephanie Evans Greene, senior vice president, marketing and brand, JetBlue. “This refreshed livery is more than a new design; it’s a symbol of hometown pride. As the Jets take the field this season, this aircraft will take to the skies as a tribute to our shared roots that we’re proud to represent every day.”

Named after the team’s iconic gameday chant, “J! E! T! B! L! U! E!” swaps JetBlue’s iconic blue for a Jets traditional green paint scheme, with white wings and white stripes inspired by the team’s jersey sleeves across the back of the fuselage. The plane’s belly, engines, tail, and doors all boast prominent Jets logos and branding, making the team visible to both customers and plane spotters on the ground and in the sky.

A long-time partner of the New York Jets, JetBlue became the team’s Official Airline in 2009 and later reaffirmed that commitment with a livery design dedicated to the team one year later. “JetGreen” originally debuted in 2010, becoming the first sports-themed aircraft to join JetBlue’s fleet, before an updated Jets-themed plane was launched in 2017. The partnership has since expanded to include joint marketing, in-stadium activations and exclusive promotions for more than 15 years.

For more information about JetBlue’s special liveries, visit www.jetblue.com/flying-with-us/our-planes/special-liveries.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About New York Jets

The New York Jets were founded in 1959 as the New York Titans, an original member of the American Football League (AFL). The Jets won Super Bowl III, defeating the NFL’s Baltimore Colts in 1969. In 1970, the franchise joined the National Football League in the historic AFL–NFL merger that set the foundation for today’s league. As part of a commitment to its fan base through innovation and experiences, the team has created initiatives such as, its trailblazing Jets Rewards program, a state-of-the-art mobile app, and 1JD Entertainment, a comprehensive content platform that gives fans greater access to the team across all digital and social platforms. The organization takes great pride in a long-standing, year-round commitment to their community. These programs are funded by the New York Jets Foundation and look to positively influence the lives of young men and women in the tri-state area, particularly in disadvantaged communities. The organization supports the efforts of the Lupus Research Alliance, youth football and numerous established charitable organizations and causes sponsored by the NFL. The New York Jets play in MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010, and are headquartered at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. For more information about the New York Jets visit newyorkjets.com.