-

AlertMedia Introduces AI-Driven Risk Intelligence Offering for Faster Threat Detection and Proactive Risk Monitoring

Platform enhancements include new, AI-powered early risk signals, agentic social intelligence, and advanced threat management workflows

AlertMedia's AI-driven Risk Intelligence offering enables security teams to accelerate threat identification, monitor emerging narratives on social platforms, and coordinate threat response workflows with greater speed and visibility.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertMedia, the world’s leading provider of risk intelligence and incident response solutions, today announced major enhancements to its Risk Intelligence suite, delivering powerful new agentic AI capabilities to enable security teams to accelerate threat identification, monitor emerging narratives on social platforms, and coordinate threat response workflows with greater speed and visibility.

AlertMedia's platform enhancements unlock new benefits and use cases, helping organizations detect, investigate, and respond to emerging risks faster from a single, unified platform.

Share

The release marks a significant expansion of the AlertMedia platform, which is used by thousands of organizations globally to detect and respond to risks around their people and assets. As the only risk intelligence provider pairing analyst-verified intelligence along with AI-powered early signals and agentic social intelligence that updates as online conversations evolve, the platform enhancements unlock a host of new benefits and use cases designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and respond to emerging risks faster from a single, unified platform.

“Security teams today are overwhelmed by the volume and speed of emerging threats, many of which require fast, coordinated action and additional vetting to fully understand their relevance and impact,” said Christopher Kenessey, CEO of AlertMedia. “With this release, our Risk Intelligence suite now delivers unique AI and agentic technologies—in addition to the human-verified intelligence our customers have come to expect—providing corporate security, executive protection, and risk teams a comprehensive suite of tools to rapidly detect risks, eliminate information silos, and effectively safeguard their organizations with accurate intelligence they can trust.”

By applying AI to ingest tens of thousands of OSINT sources, generate summaries, and surface vetted signals, AlertMedia’s Risk Intelligence suite reduces hours of manual analysis into actionable insights. Until now, many security teams—especially those managing multiple locations, high-profile individuals, or distributed workforces—have struggled to keep pace with today’s rapidly evolving risk landscape due to a patchwork of disconnected tools for intelligence, response, and communication, which leads to duplicative work, slower detection, and inefficient threat resolution. Additionally, as threats to executives and brand reputation continue to emerge and proliferate across a fragmented social media landscape, it has become increasingly challenging for many organizations to monitor and respond to conversations posing safety or reputational risks.

With the release, AlertMedia is further empowering security teams to address these challenges through new and enhanced risk intelligence products designed to help teams:

  • Review AI-powered, early signals of emerging threats based on tens of thousands of trusted, global OSINT sources curated by AlertMedia’s Global Intelligence team.
  • Monitor mentions of executives, facilities, and brands across fringe and mainstream social platforms.
  • Track threat assignments and progress to ensure incidents are appropriately actioned and resolved.

Together, these enhancements make AlertMedia the only vendor to offer analyst-verified threat intelligence, hyper-local awareness, and end-to-end threat management workflows in one platform.

New Risk Intelligence capabilities immediately available worldwide include:

  • Real-Time Signals: Leverage AI-vetted, hyper-local early reporting that automatically clusters and summarizes signals from trusted sources, then refreshes those summaries in real-time as information changes, allowing teams to detect potential threats before they escalate.
  • Social Intelligence: Generate dynamic, AI summaries of online narratives and leverage powerful, agentic capabilities to automate the identification, monitoring, and analysis of emerging threats to executives, locations of interest, or brands across more than 10 million daily posts spanning 45+ platforms. Surface potentially damaging rhetoric, narratives, and targeted threats as they emerge with support from an AI-powered query builder that creates and optimizes complex Boolean searches on your behalf.
  • Custom Intelligence Sources: Integrate third-party intelligence feeds and systems—including perimeter alarms and IoT devices—directly into the AlertMedia dashboard.
  • Threat Management: Enhance workflows with customizable dashboards to assign, triage, and track the resolution of active threats across teams.

Organizations attending the Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2025 conference can see a full platform demo of AlertMedia at booth #4031 between September 29–October 1, 2025.

Alternatively, prospective and current customers can schedule a demo by visiting: https://www.alertmedia.com/demo-threat-intelligence/

About AlertMedia

AlertMedia helps organizations protect their people and businesses through all phases of an emergency. Our award-winning Risk Intelligence and Response platform allows companies of all sizes to identify, assess, and resolve critical events faster and more confidently. AlertMedia supports essential communication for thousands of leading businesses—including DHL, JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, and Walmart—in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.alertmedia.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Press@AlertMedia.com

Industry:

AlertMedia

Details
Headquarters: Austin, Texas
CEO: Christopher Kenessey
Employees: 450
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact:
Press@AlertMedia.com

Social Media Profiles
AlertMedia
AlertMediahq
AlertMedia
AlertMedia
AlertMedia
More News From AlertMedia

AlertMedia Unveils New Incident Response Solution to Help Organizations Mitigate Risks, Protect Employees, and Resolve Critical Events Faster

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertMedia, the world’s leading provider of risk intelligence and critical event management solutions, today announced the launch of Incident Response, a powerful addition to its AI-enabled platform designed to help organizations mitigate risks and resolve incidents faster. When impacted by critical events like natural disasters, workplace or public safety emergencies, cybersecurity incidents, and system failures, organizations often struggle to coordinate an eff...

AlertMedia Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces List

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertMedia, the world’s leading threat intelligence, emergency communication, and travel risk management provider, today announced it has been named to Inc.’s annual Best Workplaces list for the fifth time. The list honors companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses. “AlertMedia’s success is driven by our talented team and their incredible dedication to our mission,” said Christopher Kenessey, CEO...

AlertMedia Acquires Pyrra Technologies to Deliver AI-Powered Social Intelligence for Corporate Security Teams

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertMedia, a leading provider of risk intelligence and critical event management solutions, today announced the acquisition of Pyrra Technologies, a pioneer in AI-enabled social media monitoring and intelligence. The acquisition significantly enhances AlertMedia’s ability to help organizations rapidly identify, assess, and respond to nascent and emerging threats to people and assets and reinforces the company’s commitment to providing AI-driven insights for secu...
Back to Newsroom