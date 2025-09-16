AlertMedia Introduces AI-Driven Risk Intelligence Offering for Faster Threat Detection and Proactive Risk Monitoring

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertMedia, the world’s leading provider of risk intelligence and incident response solutions, today announced major enhancements to its Risk Intelligence suite, delivering powerful new agentic AI capabilities to enable security teams to accelerate threat identification, monitor emerging narratives on social platforms, and coordinate threat response workflows with greater speed and visibility.

AlertMedia's platform enhancements unlock new benefits and use cases, helping organizations detect, investigate, and respond to emerging risks faster from a single, unified platform. Share

The release marks a significant expansion of the AlertMedia platform, which is used by thousands of organizations globally to detect and respond to risks around their people and assets. As the only risk intelligence provider pairing analyst-verified intelligence along with AI-powered early signals and agentic social intelligence that updates as online conversations evolve, the platform enhancements unlock a host of new benefits and use cases designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and respond to emerging risks faster from a single, unified platform.

“Security teams today are overwhelmed by the volume and speed of emerging threats, many of which require fast, coordinated action and additional vetting to fully understand their relevance and impact,” said Christopher Kenessey, CEO of AlertMedia. “With this release, our Risk Intelligence suite now delivers unique AI and agentic technologies—in addition to the human-verified intelligence our customers have come to expect—providing corporate security, executive protection, and risk teams a comprehensive suite of tools to rapidly detect risks, eliminate information silos, and effectively safeguard their organizations with accurate intelligence they can trust.”

By applying AI to ingest tens of thousands of OSINT sources, generate summaries, and surface vetted signals, AlertMedia’s Risk Intelligence suite reduces hours of manual analysis into actionable insights. Until now, many security teams—especially those managing multiple locations, high-profile individuals, or distributed workforces—have struggled to keep pace with today’s rapidly evolving risk landscape due to a patchwork of disconnected tools for intelligence, response, and communication, which leads to duplicative work, slower detection, and inefficient threat resolution. Additionally, as threats to executives and brand reputation continue to emerge and proliferate across a fragmented social media landscape, it has become increasingly challenging for many organizations to monitor and respond to conversations posing safety or reputational risks.

With the release, AlertMedia is further empowering security teams to address these challenges through new and enhanced risk intelligence products designed to help teams:

Review AI-powered, early signals of emerging threats based on tens of thousands of trusted, global OSINT sources curated by AlertMedia’s Global Intelligence team.

based on tens of thousands of trusted, global OSINT sources curated by AlertMedia’s Global Intelligence team. Monitor mentions of executives, facilities, and brands across fringe and mainstream social platforms.

across fringe and mainstream social platforms. Track threat assignments and progress to ensure incidents are appropriately actioned and resolved.

Together, these enhancements make AlertMedia the only vendor to offer analyst-verified threat intelligence, hyper-local awareness, and end-to-end threat management workflows in one platform.

New Risk Intelligence capabilities immediately available worldwide include:

Real-Time Signals : Leverage AI-vetted, hyper-local early reporting that automatically clusters and summarizes signals from trusted sources, then refreshes those summaries in real-time as information changes, allowing teams to detect potential threats before they escalate.

Leverage AI-vetted, hyper-local early reporting that automatically clusters and summarizes signals from trusted sources, then refreshes those summaries in real-time as information changes, allowing teams to detect potential threats before they escalate. Social Intelligence : Generate dynamic, AI summaries of online narratives and leverage powerful, agentic capabilities to automate the identification, monitoring, and analysis of emerging threats to executives, locations of interest, or brands across more than 10 million daily posts spanning 45+ platforms. Surface potentially damaging rhetoric, narratives, and targeted threats as they emerge with support from an AI-powered query builder that creates and optimizes complex Boolean searches on your behalf.

: Generate dynamic, AI summaries of online narratives and leverage powerful, agentic capabilities to automate the identification, monitoring, and analysis of emerging threats to executives, locations of interest, or brands across more than 10 million daily posts spanning 45+ platforms. Surface potentially damaging rhetoric, narratives, and targeted threats as they emerge with support from an AI-powered query builder that creates and optimizes complex Boolean searches on your behalf. Custom Intelligence Sources: Integrate third-party intelligence feeds and systems—including perimeter alarms and IoT devices—directly into the AlertMedia dashboard.

Integrate third-party intelligence feeds and systems—including perimeter alarms and IoT devices—directly into the AlertMedia dashboard. Threat Management: Enhance workflows with customizable dashboards to assign, triage, and track the resolution of active threats across teams.

Organizations attending the Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2025 conference can see a full platform demo of AlertMedia at booth #4031 between September 29–October 1, 2025.

Alternatively, prospective and current customers can schedule a demo by visiting: https://www.alertmedia.com/demo-threat-intelligence/

AlertMedia helps organizations protect their people and businesses through all phases of an emergency. Our award-winning Risk Intelligence and Response platform allows companies of all sizes to identify, assess, and resolve critical events faster and more confidently. AlertMedia supports essential communication for thousands of leading businesses—including DHL, JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, and Walmart—in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.alertmedia.com.