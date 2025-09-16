Premier Infusion and Healthcare Services, Inc. (Premier Infusion and HCS) Selects Premier, Inc. as Its GPO Partner to Power Ambulatory Infusion Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC), a leading technology-enabled healthcare performance improvement company, today announced that it has entered a five-year group purchasing agreement with Premier Infusion and Healthcare Services, Inc. (Premier Infusion and HCS). Premier Infusion and HCS is a closed-door infusion pharmacy based in Torrance, California, serving all counties in California as well as Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Nevada and Washington State. The agreement supports Premier Infusion and HCS’s strategic expansion into the ambulatory infusion clinic (AIC) market as well as additional states, building on its excellence in home infusion services while serving a growing need for outpatient infusion services.

Under the terms of the agreement, Premier, Inc. will provide group purchasing and supply chain management services designed to support Premier Infusion and HCS’s continued growth and operational excellence. The partnership will enable Premier Infusion and HCS to leverage Premier, Inc.’s extensive purchasing network and expertise, supporting their efforts to achieve greater cost efficiencies, improve clinical outcomes and streamline procurement processes.

“We are proud to play a role in the continued expansion of Premier Infusion and HCS’s outpatient infusion services,” said Andy Brailo, Premier, Inc.’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Premier’s supply chain management services and technology will help support operational efficiency, cost containment and scalable growth to ensure that more patients receive the high-quality care they deserve. Equally important, this new group purchasing agreement speaks to the competitive strength and continued growth of Premier’s continuum of care purchasing and support services business.”

Premier Infusion and HCS is recognized within the healthcare industry for its commitment to patient-centered care and expertise in home infusion therapy. The five-year agreement is expected to exceed an estimated $50 million in annual contract spend as part of Premier, Inc.’s continuum of care GPO purchasing volume.

“Together, we’re creating a more efficient pathway to expand access to high-quality infusion care,” said Sina M. Refua, PharmD., BCNSP, Premier Infusion and HCS’s President and Founder. “This partnership enables us to streamline operations and improve cost-effectiveness as we expand our service offering and geographic footprint.”

Premier, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts, including, but not limited to, those related to Premier’s ability to advance its business strategies and improve healthcare and the intended or expected performance or utility of Premier’s products and services, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Premier to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, the achievement of which cannot be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Premier’s beliefs and expectations regarding future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Premier’s control. More information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Premier’s business, achievements, performance, financial condition and financial results is included from time to time in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Premier’s periodic and current filings with the SEC. Premier's periodic and current filings with the SEC are made available on Premier’s website at investors.premierinc.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Premier undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events that occur after that date, or otherwise.

About Premier, Inc.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services in service of our mission to improve the health of communities. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com; as well as X, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.

About Premier Infusion and Healthcare Services, Inc.

Premier Infusion and Healthcare Services, Inc. is a leading closed-door infusion pharmacy headquartered in Torrance, California, specializing in acute and specialty home infusion therapy, Medicare-certified in-home health services and outpatient infusion services for over 21 years. Known for its commitment to patient-centered care, Premier Infusion and HCS offers a comprehensive range of infusion therapies to meet the growing demand for accessible, high-quality treatment. With a focus on clinical excellence and operational efficiency, Premier Infusion and HCS continues to lead the way in providing innovative, reliable infusion services across its expanding network. For more information about the company, please visit www.premierhcs.com, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.