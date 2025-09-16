US Foods Enters into Information Sharing Arrangement with Performance Food Group

ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) (“US Foods”) today announced that the Company will exchange confidential information with Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) (“PFG”) pursuant to a mutually agreed clean team process. US Foods is pleased with PFG’s decision to engage in an effort to explore the regulatory considerations and synergies of a potential combination. There can be no assurance that this information sharing will result in any transaction proposal, or any assurance as to its outcome or timing.

US Foods does not intend to make additional comments regarding this matter unless and until a definitive agreement is executed or US Foods and PFG terminate discussions.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Centerview Partners LLC are serving as financial advisors to US Foods and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel.

