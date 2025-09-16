Keypr Teams Up with nesto to Lower Homeownership Costs for Canadians

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keypr, the digital real estate platform reimagining the Canadian homebuying experience, today announced a partnership with nesto, Canada’s leading digital mortgage lender. On top of the significant commission cash refunds Keypr offers home buyers, this partnership also provides access to competitive mortgage rates upfront, and free real estate legal fees for eligible transactions. Home buyers can now cut costs on real estate commissions, mortgage interest, and real estate legal closing fees – unlocking savings that can add up to tens of thousands of dollars over traditional methods.

On top of the significant commission cash refunds Keypr offers home buyers, its partnership with nesto now also provides access to competitive mortgage rates upfront, and free real estate legal fees for eligible transactions. Share

With more than half (55%) of Canadians starting their property searches online, homebuying is the next self-directed frontier. Keypr is driving this shift with a transparent model that combines AI-powered tools, licensed realtors, and integrated services. Buyers using Keypr can manage their journey online, receive expert support when needed, and get up to 80% of commissions refunded. Through this new partnership with nesto, buyers now also benefit from exclusive access to market-leading mortgage rates and free legal closings.

“Keypr is building innovative real estate services that anticipate what home buyers need before they realize they need it, including securing the best deals to lower homeownership costs while providing cash refunds to all clients. Our partnership with nesto is a great example of this as it reduces mortgage interest rates and eliminates legal closing costs,” said John Asher, CEO of Keypr. “We believe real estate services should do more to drive down the costs of homeownership and our partnership with nesto does just that.”

“At nesto, we believe in leveraging advanced technology to deliver a positive, empowering, and transparent property financing experience – simplified from start to finish. Keypr shares this vision and brings added value to home owners seeking a transparent, end-to-end journey,” said Martin Aubut, CMO of Nesto Group.

Transforming the path to homeownership for Canadians

Keypr is leading the transformation of residential real estate by replacing outdated, commission-heavy models with transparent, buyer-first processes enabled by automation through AI, analytics, and expert negotiation.

For the upgrader looking to move into a bigger home, Keypr offers a smarter way to move up by letting home buyers manage their search online, get expert help when it counts, and save thousands of dollars to put toward renovations or moving costs. For the property investor, Keypr strips out inefficiencies so investors can move quickly, cut costs, and maximize returns. Key benefits include:

Integrated experience: Through its partnerships with nesto and other industry leaders, Keypr streamlines the entire house buying process from search to close.

Through its partnerships with nesto and other industry leaders, Keypr streamlines the entire house buying process from search to close. Massive commission savings: Keypr offers a cash refund of up to 80% on buyer agent commissions, often saving buyers $10K–$30K+ per transaction.

Keypr offers a cash refund of up to 80% on buyer agent commissions, often saving buyers $10K–$30K+ per transaction. Full transparency: Buyers know where their money goes, what services they receive, and how each step works.

Buyers know where their money goes, what services they receive, and how each step works. AI-powered efficiency: The platform supports property search, offer-building, and coordination. As this reduces agent involvement from ~50 hours to ~2 hours, Keypr’s network of Realtors® can be more efficient with their time and focus on providing value-added support to their clients.

The platform supports property search, offer-building, and coordination. As this reduces agent involvement from ~50 hours to ~2 hours, Keypr’s network of Realtors® can be more efficient with their time and focus on providing value-added support to their clients. Support without pressure: Buyers initiate home buying steps on their timeline and meet with licensed realtors only when expert help is truly needed.

Buyers initiate home buying steps on their timeline and meet with licensed realtors only when expert help is truly needed. Empowered flexibility: Buyers can browse listings, book showings, and begin offers at their own pace while still accessing expert support for negotiations and closing.

For more information about the Keypr/nesto solution, go to: keypr.ca/nesto

About Keypr

Keypr is a digital real estate platform transforming the way Canadians buy homes. By replacing commission-heavy models with transparent, tech-driven processes, Keypr helps buyers save up to 80% on agent commissions while integrating mortgage, inspection, and legal services into one seamless experience. Learn more at keypr.ca.

About nesto

nesto is Canada’s leading digital mortgage lender, on a mission to deliver a positive, empowering, and transparent property financing experience — simplified from start to finish. nesto is part of the Nesto Group. Learn more at nesto.ca

Disclaimer: Mortgage rates offered by nesto are subject to change and may vary based on individual qualifications, credit history, and market conditions. Refunds from Keypr are subject to terms, conditions, and restrictions. Contact hello@keypr.ca for details.