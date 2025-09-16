Vagaro partners with Affirm to offer a smarter, more flexible way to pay for wellness and beauty services

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vagaro, the leading software for businesses in beauty, wellness, and fitness, today announced a partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. Now Vagaro’s nearly 100,000 U.S. businesses — including salons, spas, fitness studios, and wellness providers — can offer Affirm’s flexible, transparent pay-over-time options directly at checkout, both online and in person.

“Vagaro’s mission is to give businesses the tools they need to grow. Partnering with Affirm — a company that shares our commitment to trust, transparency, and putting customers first — helps us do just that,” said Fred Helou, CEO of Vagaro. “Together, we’re giving people a flexible, responsible way to pay, while helping our businesses better serve their customers.”

“As the U.S. health and wellness market heads toward $3.7 trillion by 2034, businesses that offer flexible, transparent payment options will be best positioned to capture that growth,” said Pat Suh, SVP of Revenue at Affirm. “This partnership delivers on both sides: consumers enjoy more choice and control at checkout, while businesses unlock a powerful way to attract clients, strengthen loyalty, and scale.”

Through this partnership, Vagaro businesses can offer approved customers the ability to book services and pay over time with personalized biweekly or monthly plans, starting at 0% APR. Customers will go through an eligibility check each time they choose Affirm, and will never pay late or hidden fees.

About Vagaro

Vagaro is the leading salon, spa, and fitness software, serving hundreds of thousands of professionals worldwide. Vagaro simplifies business management, credit card and payment processing, and makes it easy for businesses to grow their clientele on a modern consumer marketplace. Vagaro's a-la-carte options and affordable pricing provide a unique level of scalability, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes, from the solopreneur to enterprise franchises. Simple, innovative, and reliable, Vagaro empowers beauty and wellness professionals to excel in a digital age. Visit Vagaro to learn more.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network—one based on trust, transparency, and putting people first—we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | X.

Rates from 0–36% APR. Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available everywhere, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. Options depend on your purchase amount, and a down payment may be required. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license. For licenses and disclosures, see affirm.com/licenses.

