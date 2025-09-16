SpaceWERX Selects Colossus to Develop SDA Version of GPU-based Processing Platform

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Colossus Computing, Inc (Colossus) announces it has been selected by SpaceWERX for a SBIR Direct-to-Phase II contract in the amount of $1,888,929.39 focused on Peregrine Falcon, an SDA-specific Modular Multi-Mission GPU-based Processing Platform for Spacecraft to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on March 27, 2025, Colossus will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

“Colossus is excited to partner with SpaceWERX to fast-track a version of Falcon, our commercially available GPU-based processor, designed to deliver high-performance computing tailored to meet the requirements of the next generation of SDA satellites.” - Jason Cerundolo, CEO of Colossus

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Colossus

Colossus develops modern, high-performance computing infrastructure for space. Headquartered in Oakland, California, USA, the company delivers processing, storage, and ethernet-based networking hardware that powers fully distributed computing architectures for on-orbit deployments. Colossus systems are engineered to enable mission-critical payload operations, from near real-time data processing and autonomous decision-making to large-scale Earth observation delivering scalable, resilient, and next-generation space-based computing capabilities. For more information, visit colossuscompute.com.

About SpaceWERX

As the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force and a unique division within AFWERX, SpaceWERX inspires and empowers collaboration with innovators to accelerate capabilities and shape our future in space. Headquartered in Los Angeles, SpaceWERX employs 40 military, civilian and contractor personnel executing an annual $457 million budget. Additionally, SpaceWERX partners with Space Systems Command's Commercial Space Office (COMSO) as a collaborative program. Since it was aligned under AFRL in Aug. 2021, SpaceWERX has awarded over 1,470 contracts worth more than $1.46 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: spacewerx.us.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at four hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has awarded over 10,400 contracts worth more than $7.24 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: afwerx.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.