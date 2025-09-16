Literally Media Acquires Den of Geek, Accelerating Growth in Live Events and Fan Culture

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Literally Media, an independent media company that bolsters the largest portfolio of digital comedy and culture brands, today announced its acquisition of Den of Geek, the U.S. and UK based entertainment and pop culture outlet beloved by fans of movies, TV, gaming, and comics. Den of Geek now joins Literally Media’s existing portfolio of iconic legacy brands, including Know Your Meme, eBaum’s World, Cheezburger, Cracked, and MEL Magazine. The acquisition marks a significant step in Literally Media’s long-term strategy to expand its presence in entertainment and geek culture, while also growing its footprint in live events, video, and talent-driven content.

"We’ve admired Den of Geek for years,” said Oren Katzeff, CEO of Literally Media. “When I first started at Literally Media, I made a short list of long-standing legacy brands that I believed would be a perfect fit for our network, and Den of Geek was on that list from day one. They’ve built an incredible legacy, cultivated a devoted audience, and stood the test of time in a very tough media landscape, all while staying true to who they are. This acquisition marks our continued expansion beyond humor into premium entertainment, adding editorial depth, direct-to-fan reach, and robust monetization channels to our network."

Founded in 2007, Den of Geek has grown into a trusted voice in the entertainment space, known for its in-depth coverage of movies, TV, gaming, comics, and fan culture. With a passionate global audience and respected editorial voice, the brand has become a staple for fans across the spectrum of pop culture. As the media landscape continues to evolve, the Den of Geek executive team recognized the opportunity to partner with a like-minded company to continue its legacy and expand in a meaningful direction. Literally Media plans to preserve and amplify the Den of Geek voice through a collaborative, growth-focused integration. No layoffs are planned and Katzeff emphasizes that this move is about building on Den of Geek’s strong foundation, not replacing it.

“For us, this decision was about entrusting the future of Den of Geek to a team with demonstrated success,” said Jennifer Bartner Indeck, CEO of Den of Geek. “Literally Media not only understands what makes our brand special and appreciates it, but they also have the resources and vision to help us grow, without losing the authenticity our fans know and love.”

“Den of Geek is more than an addition to our portfolio, it represents a major step forward in Literally Media’s evolution,” Katzeff continued. “This acquisition strengthens our position in entertainment and fan culture, accelerates our move into live events and in-person fan experiences, and unlocks new opportunities. This is about thoughtful integration, making sure the team has the tools they need to grow, and ensuring Den of Geek remains the trusted, authentic voice in fan culture that audiences love, while helping Literally Media expand the way we connect with and bring joy to our fans.”

ABOUT LITERALLY MEDIA:

Literally Media is home to the largest portfolio of digital comedy and culture brands, reaching over 200 million people globally each month across owned-and-operated sites, syndication platforms, and social media channels. The company identifies and nurtures authentic digital voices with a data-driven and entrepreneurial approach. Literally Media is part of 44 Ventures, a venture group founded and led by entrepreneur Jacob Nizri. 44 Ventures builds and scales digital-first media companies by partnering with exceptional founders, leveraging operational expertise, and focusing on long-term brand value.