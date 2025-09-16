Viking Takes Delivery of Newest River Ship in Asia

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viking® (www.viking.com) (NYSE: VIK) today announced it has taken delivery of its newest river ship, the Viking Tonle, which will sail exclusively on Southeast Asia’s Mekong River.

“Our guests are thinking people who value learning through travel, and the rich history and traditions of Vietnam and Cambodia make this region especially compelling,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. “We are pleased that the addition of the Viking Tonle to our fleet allows us to welcome even more curious travelers to the Mekong River and the cultural treasures of Southeast Asia.”

The Viking Tonle

Built specifically for the Mekong River and the 15-day Magnificent Mekong itinerary, the Viking Tonle joins her sister ship, the Viking Saigon. Both ships host 80 guests in 40 outside staterooms and feature Viking’s elegant Scandinavian design, with light-filled public areas and staterooms that have floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with a veranda or French balcony. The three-deck ships also feature a pool, spa and fitness center, as well as an open-air Sky Bar on the Upper Deck.

Viking remains focused on well-defined, long-term growth plans as part of a strategy toward maintaining a leadership position in experiential travel. Based on Viking’s committed orderbook, the company expects to take delivery of 25 additional river ships by 2028 and 10 additional ocean ships by 2031. With these orders, Viking will have 112 river ships in 2028 and 23 ocean and expedition ships in 2031.

About Viking

Viking (NYSE: VIK) was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for curious travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman and CEO Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences For The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 450 awards to its name, including being rated #1 for Rivers, #1 for Oceans and #1 for Expeditions by Condé Nast Traveler in the 2023 and 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards. Viking is also rated a “World’s Best” for rivers, oceans and expeditions by Travel + Leisure. No other travel company has simultaneously received the same honors by both publications. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking’s award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

