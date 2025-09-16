Thompson Child & Family Focus Expands Services in Kentucky to Support Placement Stability for Youth

MATTHEWS, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thompson Child & Family Focus (Thompson), a national leader in trauma-informed care and child welfare services, announced today a new partnership with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), Department for Community Based Services (DCBS), to deliver placement stabilization services across the state.

New Partnerships, Brighter Futures: Thompson Expands Services. Changing Lives Changes Everything. Share

Under the new contract, Thompson will deploy two professional teams to provide intensive, trauma-informed supports to youth in care who are experiencing or are at risk of placement instability. These services will include crisis intervention, functional behavior assessments, caregiver support, and 24/7 availability for stabilization efforts. Each youth will receive individualized, community-based services designed to promote permanency, stability, and well-being.

“Far too often, young people in foster care experience multiple placement disruptions that add to their trauma,” said Will Jones, CEO of Thompson. “Through this partnership with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, we are bringing our proven, trauma-informed model to ensure children are not just placed, but are truly supported to heal and thrive in stable, loving environments. At Thompson, we believe every child deserves stability, permanency, and hope for their future.”

Youth Partners—staff with lived experience and professional expertise—will work closely with DCBS, caregivers, and families to strengthen placement preservation efforts. By integrating wraparound principles, trauma-informed care, and evidence-based practices, Thompson aims to reduce placement disruptions and improve long-term outcomes for Kentucky’s most vulnerable youth.

ABOUT THOMPSON

Founded over 140 years ago, Thompson is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening children, families, and communities through a full continuum of services including foster care, residential programs, family preservation, and behavioral health. With a commitment to Excellence, Innovation, Caring, Commitment, and Integrity, Thompson is nationally recognized for its trauma-informed, outcomes-driven approach that transforms lives. Learn more at www.thompsoncff.org