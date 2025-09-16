Nu-Tek BioSciences Awarded EcoVadis Status for Second Year, Reinforcing Commitment to Sustainable Innovation

MINNETONKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nu-Tek BioSciences, the market leader in plant-based peptones and yeast extracts for the biopharmaceutical industry, has been awarded the Bronze designation 2025 by EcoVadis for the second year. This distinction places Nu-Tek among the top 35% of companies evaluated by EcoVadis and underscores its ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and responsible business practices.

EcoVadis assesses companies across key sustainability criteria, including environmental impact, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Nu-Tek’s repeated recognition reflects its comprehensive approach to sustainability, from sourcing plant-based ingredients to minimizing its environmental footprint throughout the production process.

“At Nu-Tek BioSciences, sustainability is woven into everything we do—from our selection of plant-based raw materials to our continuous efforts to reduce waste and energy use,” said Tom Yezzi, CEO of Nu-Tek BioSciences. “This EcoVadis award is a testament to our team’s dedication and our belief that sustainable innovation benefits not only our company, but also the customers and communities we serve. We are proud to support our partners in achieving their own sustainability objectives with products that align with their values.”

Nu-Tek’s focus on plant-based solutions enables its pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to advance life-changing therapies while meeting increasing demands for ethical and sustainable sourcing. Nu-Tek BioSciences invites customers and stakeholders to learn more about its sustainability initiatives and plant-based product offerings at www.nu-tekbiosciences.com.

About Nu-Tek BioSciences:

Nu-Tek BioSciences is a market leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, 100% animal-origin-free (AOF) peptones and protein hydrolysates. Headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, the company operates a state-of-the-art, purpose-built manufacturing facility dedicated to producing superior raw materials for the biopharmaceutical industry. Nu-Tek's innovative solutions are essential for cell culture and microbial fermentation, supporting the production of vaccines, therapeutics, and other vital biologics.