Sheridan Capital Partners Invests in National Care Systems, a Provider of Revenue Cycle Management Software

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sheridan Capital Partners (“Sheridan”) today announced the completion of its investment in National Care Systems (“NCS” or the “Company”), a provider of revenue cycle management (“RCM”) software serving skilled nursing facilities (“SNFs”) and assisted living facilities (“ALFs”) across the United States.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, NCS offers billing and payroll software that streamlines complex administrative workflows for SNF and ALF operators. The Company’s billing solution supports a broad range of revenue cycle functions, including invoice generation, payment tracking, insurance claims processing, and regulatory compliance. Complementary payroll tools help operators manage labor costs and workforce compliance.

NCS partners with both facility operators and outsourced RCM providers across the country to serve a diverse customer base of more than 1,700 facilities nationally. David Klein, founder and CEO of NCS, will continue to lead the Company alongside the existing management team.

“We are excited to partner with David and the NCS team as they continue to deliver critical software solutions to the post-acute ecosystem,” said Jacob Greenberg, Partner at Sheridan Capital Partners. “NCS is a compelling business with a strong market position, a reputation for reliability, and a long runway for growth.”

“As we evaluated potential partnerships, Sheridan stood out through their deep knowledge and past experience helping to grow technology businesses in the post-acute space,” said David Klein, CEO of NCS. “We’re excited to work together to build on our foundation and expand the value we provide to our clients.”

The transaction was led by Jonathan Lewis, Jeff Foote, Jacob Greenberg, and Matthew Collins at Sheridan Capital Partners. Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel and Baird served as financial advisor to Sheridan Capital Partners. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About National Care Systems

National Care Systems (NCS) provides comprehensive financial, billing, and payroll software solutions designed specifically for post-acute care facilities. The platform enhances billing precision, streamlines reimbursement processes, and reduces accounts receivable days—enabling providers to optimize cash flow, uphold regulatory compliance, and strengthen financial performance across the continuum of care.

About Sheridan Capital Partners

Sheridan Capital Partners is a Chicago-based healthcare private equity firm that focuses on lower middle market buyouts and growth equity in the U.S. and Canada. Sheridan partners with companies in the verticals of providers and provider services, healthcare IT and outsourced services, and consumer health and medical products, and strives to bring strategic resources to accelerate growth, build enduring value, and achieve strong results. For more information, please visit www.sheridancp.com/.