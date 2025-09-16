Moneta Merges in New Jersey RIA, Expanding National Footprint

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Moneta Group Investment Advisors, LLC (“Moneta”), one of the nation’s largest independent, partner-owned Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firms, announced today that Lane Hipple Wealth Management Group (“Lane Hipple”), a respected New Jersey-based RIA with about $418 million in assets under management as of December 31, 2024 on their latest regulatory filing and approximately $520 million AUM as of September 15, 2025, has joined Moneta as its newest Partner team.

This strategic partnership marks another milestone in Moneta’s ongoing national expansion, which has seen the firm grow from its St. Louis roots to a presence in Denver, Kansas City, Boston, Chicago, and Boulder, with assets under management now exceeding $42 billion.

“As we looked toward the future, we knew we needed to find a way to grow and scale responsibly, serve clients even better, and ensure long-term sustainability,” said Tom Lane, III about the reasoning behind the move. “We explored many options. Some of the first conversations we had were with private equity-backed firms. While they offered attractive financial terms, something didn’t sit right. Those discussions felt transactional—focused more on dollars than on people. It felt like we’d be selling our soul. And that’s not who we are.”

Moneta’s growth has been driven by teams like Lane Hipple who prioritize their independence, client experience, and future growth over an immediate payout. Firm owners are also attracted to Moneta’s genuine commitment to independence and commitment to staying advisor-owned.

“Once we met Moneta, something felt different. Moneta is a 100% partner-owned, completely independent firm…no private equity, no outside shareholders, just a group of like-minded professionals who believe in putting clients first, always,” Andy Hipple said. “Their values mirrored ours. Their culture felt familiar. And their vision for the future aligned with everything we’ve built at Lane Hipple. This wasn’t an acquisition. It was a partnership.”

Moneta’s CEO and Chairman, Eric Kittner, welcomed the new team, saying, “Lane Hipple exemplifies the kind of partner we seek—advisors who put clients first, value independence, and are committed to building relationships that last. We’re excited to support Lane Hipple’s deeply personal commitment to clients with our national platform and world-class resources.”

This latest partnership continues Moneta’s national expansion, which began in 2019. The firm has nearly tripled its assets under management over the past decade, growing from $14.5 billion AUM at the end of 2015 to $42.7 billion AUM at the end of 2024.

Moneta’s independence from private equity and commitment to partner ownership are unique among RIAs of its size and scale. Offering both resources and autonomy to its advisors, the firm plans to continue establishing selective partnerships with successful, high-net-worth advisory teams who share Moneta’s client-first philosophy.

“Our vision is to build a national firm that empowers advisors to serve clients across multiple generations, without sacrificing the entrepreneurial spirit or personal touch,” said Keith Bowles, Moneta’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our partnership structure ensures every advisor has a voice and ownership in our collective future."

