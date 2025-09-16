New Fortress Energy Reaches Milestone Agreement for Long-Term Gas Supply with Puerto Rican Government

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (the “Company”) announced today that it has reached agreement on contract terms with the Third-Party Procurement Office (“3PPO”) and the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority (“P3A”) for the long-term supply of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) to Puerto Rico. The contract is currently under review for approval by the Financial Oversight and Management Board of Puerto Rico (“FOMB”).

The gas supply agreement (“GSA”) will provide a reliable and affordable supply of natural gas to Puerto Rico’s power system for a term of 7 years. This long-term arrangement will support Puerto Rico’s efforts to replace expensive, higher-emission liquid fuels with cleaner natural gas, delivering significant savings to Puerto Rican ratepayers in the process.

“We have had discussions on long term fuel supply since April with the Government of Puerto Rico and are pleased to have reached an agreement,” said Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of New Fortress Energy. “This landmark agreement provides two critical benefits to the island:

First, it establishes security of supply in San Juan for the next 7 years for power plants currently running on LNG;

Second, it provides for incremental LNG volumes to be delivered, allowing for the conversion of additional gas ready plants currently burning diesel, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in energy savings for Puerto Ricans.”

Up to 75 TBtu of natural gas per year can be supplied through the GSA, with minimum annual take-or-pay volumes of 40 TBtu, increasing to up to 50 TBtu if certain conditions are met.

Pricing of the volumes supplied through the GSA is set at a blend of 115 percent of Henry Hub plus $7.95/MMBtu, excluding natural gas supplied to the units at San Juan 5 & 6 (which has historically consumed ~20 TBtu per year). Instead, these volumes are priced at 115 percent of Henry Hub plus $6.50/MMBtu.

The volumes under the GSA are expected to be supplied by LNG produced from NFE’s 1.4 MTPA Fast LNG facility located offshore Altamira, Mexico. The Fast LNG facility achieved COD in Q4 2024 and is currently producing LNG at a rate above name plate capacity consistently.

“Matching our LNG production with long term offtake has always been our goal. This locks in sustainable long-term margins for NFE and provides a foundation of financial stability for our company,” said Chris Guinta, CFO of New Fortress Energy.

“This is a milestone agreement for NFE and the government of Puerto Rico. Puerto Ricans pay far too much for electricity today and this long-term agreement provides cheaper and cleaner fuel for existing power plants for years to come,” added Edens. “This contract complements our existing long term 25-year supply contract with Energiza and the new 550 MW power plant they are developing. We believe the development of new, efficient gas fired generation is the path to long term affordable and reliable power for Puerto Rico. NFE is excited for this next step in modernizing the fuel infrastructure of Puerto Rico and is proud to continue building on our longstanding partnership with Governor González-Colón and the Government of Puerto Rico.”

About New Fortress Energy Inc.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) is a global energy infrastructure company founded to address energy poverty and accelerate the world’s transition to reliable, affordable, and clean energy. The Company owns and operates natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and an integrated fleet of ships and logistics assets to rapidly deliver turnkey energy solutions to global markets. Collectively, the Company’s assets and operations reinforce global energy security, enable economic growth, enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities around the world.

