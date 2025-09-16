Booz Allen and SEEQC Expand Partnership to Accelerate Quantum Engineering Solutions

MCLEAN, Va. & ELMSFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) and SEEQC today announced an expansion of their existing partnership to further accelerate the rapid scaling of quantum computers. This collaboration will allow both companies to provide cutting-edge solutions for government, civil, and commercial clients while bolstering U.S. quantum leadership at a critical moment for the technology industry.

Booz Allen and SEEQC will work to solve the core engineering challenges that currently exist in quantum computing, such as detecting and addressing computational errors, saving energy, and scaling the devices so that clients can leverage full-scale quantum computers sooner.

The collaboration will integrate Booz Allen’s quantum software into SEEQC's software stack. This integration is intended to accelerate the development of the first large-scale quantum computer. The teams will work together to build the software and firmware that bridges the classical and quantum components of SEEQC's full-stack chip technology.

“The moment for whole-of-nation quantum innovation and investment is now. Our national security and global standing depend on it,” said Bill Vass, chief technology officer at Booz Allen. “Booz Allen’s work with SEEQC this year will allow us to provide mission-ready quantum solutions to our clients more quickly, and this expanded partnership will strengthen our ability to build the solutions that will bring the U.S. one step closer to realizing its quantum potential.”

For more than a decade, Booz Allen has been committed to Quantum Information Science & Technology (QIST) and has worked with its clients to bring quantum technologies—including quantum computing and quantum-resistant encryption—to current missions. SEEQC, founded in 2018, has focused on building the infrastructure to integrate control and readout electronics with the qubit chip to form full-stack quantum processors.

“We are excited to deepen SEEQC’s collaboration with Booz Allen to ensure that the U.S. is leading the charge on a global scale,” said John Levy, CEO of SEEQC. “Combining our reliable digital chip-based quantum hardware with Booz Allen’s long-standing expertise in quantum software, we are equipped to unlock potential, turning quantum innovation into practical solutions for our clients at speed and scale.”

“Harnessing the power of quantum computing requires not only cutting-edge technology but national focus and resourcing,” said JD Dulny, vice president and leader of Booz Allen’s quantum practice. “Booz Allen’s expanded partnership with SEEQC will bolster our problem-solving power, foster innovation, and make a lasting impact across critical U.S. national missions.”

Booz Allen first announced its investment in SEEQC in January 2025 to help drive forward the hardware and software improvements essential for scalable quantum computing.

