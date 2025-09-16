Hospice of the Western Reserve Selects Netsmart to Enhance Care Delivery for Hospice and Palliative Care

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hospice of the Western Reserve (HOWR), a non-profit provider of hospice and palliative care services, has selected the Netsmart CareFabric® to support its post-acute service lines on a single platform. The Northern Ohio-based provider aims to further its mission to provide compassionate palliative and end-of-life care by leveraging a unified platform that supports its clinical, financial and operational efficiencies across the agency’s 11 locations.

By selecting myUnity®, an integrated electronic health record (EHR) purpose-built for post-acute care settings, Hospice of the Western Reserve positions itself to succeed in the evolving value-based care landscape. With the implementation of myUnity, a user-friendly EHR that utilizes near real-time analytics and clinical decision support, Hospice of the Western Reserve aims to deliver high-quality, patient-centered services. Additionally, myUnity will support the organization’s push to strengthen interoperability, enabling the sharing and exchanging of data with hospital systems.

“Embracing the versatility of myUnity allows us to support both our patients and our staff,” said William E. Finn, President and CEO of Hospice of the Western Reserve. “This is about more than adopting a new platform. It’s about ensuring we have the tools to continue meeting people where they are with exceptional care, today and for years to come.”

Hospice of the Western Reserve will utilize a variety of solutions and services within the CareFabric platform—ranging from patient and family engagement to augmented intelligence (AI) technology—accessing a powerful combination of automation, referral summarizations, revenue cycle management and telehealth, with the goal of standardizing its operations and enhancing service delivery. Furthermore, with the use of the Netsmart collection automation solution, AlphaCollector™, Hospice of the Western Reserve aims to reduce its accounts receivable time and accelerate its cash flow. By embracing these innovative solutions, Hospice of the Western Reserve seeks to empower staff, optimize processes and simplify reimbursement, sharpening the focus on providing high-quality care.

Additionally, Hospice of the Western Reserve is committed to solving staffing challenges and accelerating speed to care with innovative technology. Hospice of the Western Reserve will implement CareRouter® to help support efficiencies for its staff scheduling visits, response times for after-hours and urgent calls. Through this collaboration, Hospice of the Western Reserve and Netsmart will work towards further developing CareRouter integration capabilities with myUnity for staff scheduling, providing near real-time visibility of caregivers in the field, staff availability and appointments. This connectivity aims to enhance communication among clinicians, staff and administrators, with the ultimate end goal of improving patient care and boosting staff productivity for scheduling across various locations and home-based visits.

“Hospice of the Western Reserve is taking proactive steps by investing in an integrated platform and working with a trusted healthcare IT organization to equip them with advanced tools so they can deliver high-quality care to patients and their families,” said David Strocchia, SVP & Managing Director of Provider Solutions, Netsmart. “This new collaboration marks a significant decision, and the beginning of a long-term relationship built on diligence and a strong commitment to innovation with the goal of accelerating both of our journeys. We look forward to working alongside Hospice of the Western Reserve to elevate their operations, while helping to build a resilient, sustainable workforce to meet the rising demand for hospice and palliative care services.”

Hospice of the Western Reserve will continue to enhance its operations with dedicated support and innovative solutions from Netsmart. This continued collaboration intends to enhance care coordination, improve staff efficiency and deliver enriched experiences for families and patients during transformative times in their lives.

About Hospice of the Western Reserve

Hospice of the Western Reserve provides palliative and end-of-life care, caregiver support and bereavement services throughout Northern Ohio. In celebration of the individual worth of each life, we strive to relieve suffering, enhance comfort, promote quality of life, foster choice in end-of-life care and support effective grieving. For more information, visit www.hospicewr.org.

About Netsmart

Netsmart is an industry-leading healthcare technology organization empowering providers to deliver value-based care to the individuals and communities they serve. The Netsmart CareFabric® platform serves as a unified, connected framework of solutions and services for human services, post-acute, payer and public sector communities. Together with our clients and Marketplace vendors, we develop and deliver innovative technology, including electronic health records (EHRs), interoperability, analytics, augmented intelligence (AI), population health management and telehealth solutions and services that assist organizations in transforming the care they deliver. The result has helped make a positive impact on the lives of more than 147 million individuals.

For more than 55 years, Netsmart has helped provider organizations in their efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we collectively serve. To learn more, visit ntst.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.