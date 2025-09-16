Taskrabbit for Business Powers Retail Growth with On-Demand Assembly and Installation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Taskrabbit, the platform connecting people to skilled, reliable Taskers from their local communities, today announced the newest solution from Taskrabbit for Business: a flexible API for retail partners. With this new offering, brands can embed Taskrabbit’s services tailored to their products and customers — including fixed-price assembly, installation, and mounting — directly into their customer journey, from checkout to post-purchase. The Partner API enables retailers to enhance the customer experience, reduce friction, and unlock new revenue opportunities by offering streamlined access to Taskrabbit’s trusted network of Taskers.

The Partner API enables retailers to enhance the customer experience, reduce friction, and unlock new revenue opportunities by offering streamlined access to Taskrabbit's trusted network of Taskers.

Benefits for businesses include:

Fixed pricing: Transparent rates build trust and reduce support calls.

Improved customer experience: Eliminates DIY pain points, boosting satisfaction and loyalty.

Higher conversions and fewer returns: Customers are more likely to buy — and keep — products when professional help is readily available.

Operational efficiency: Reduced customer service inquiries about assembly, missing parts, or confusing instructions.

Scalability: Taskrabbit's trusted Tasker network spans all 50 U.S. states and eight countries.

Seamless value add: Partners enhance the customer experience without operational burden.

Taskrabbit for Business partners can choose a range of integration models, from simple landing pages with Taskrabbit Partner Pages to a fully integrated API, making it easy for retailers of all sizes and technical capabilities to add valuable services to their customer journey.

“With this latest API launch, we’re expanding how we work with retailers — moving beyond add-on services to becoming a true partner in their customer experience strategy,” said Ania Smith, CEO of Taskrabbit. “Building on the success and momentum of our Partner Pages launch, this is the next step in a broader suite of solutions under the Taskrabbit for Business umbrella. This offering is designed to help customers enjoy their purchases right away, without the stress of setup or installation, all while empowering brands to deliver long-term value and a smooth experience.”

The new Partner API from Taskrabbit for Business debuts with three inaugural U.S. brands: Burrow, RiteScreen, and Homary. Each brand will begin offering customers the ability to book Taskrabbit services at fixed prices, seamlessly built into their purchase flow.

"Partnering with Taskrabbit allows us to focus on what matters most, which is our customers,” says Corey Eheart, VP Supply Chain & Customer Operations of Havenly Brands. “By building professional assembly and installation into the Burrow experience, we’re able to take the friction out of the process and give customers confidence from start to finish.”

Since launching Partner Pages earlier this year, Taskrabbit has introduced 10+ new partners in the U.S., including Desky. It has also added new U.K. partners, including Homary and Furniture Box.

Taskrabbit for Business provides a flexible suite of B2B2C offerings that help companies win new customers, strengthen loyalty, and streamline operations — all while growing alongside Taskrabbit’s established community of trusted Taskers.

For more information, visit https://www.taskrabbit.com/blog/partner-lp.

About Taskrabbit

Taskrabbit is a global digital platform that connects people seeking help with household tasks — such as furniture assembly, TV mounting, moving, and home improvements — to skilled, reliable Taskers in their communities. Acquired by the Ingka Group (IKEA) in 2017, Taskrabbit operates in thousands of cities across eight countries: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Taskrabbit is also available in 200+ IKEA stores worldwide.

To find out more, please visit www.taskrabbit.com or join the conversation with @Taskrabbit on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and YouTube.