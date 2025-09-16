-

Flood Risk America Launches Flood Gate That Activates Automatically

original A passive automatic floodgate that activates when floodwaters rise, without human intervention.

A passive automatic floodgate that activates when floodwaters rise, without human intervention.

LAKE WORTH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flood Risk America, a leader in flood protection solutions across North America, is proud to announce the release of its newest innovation, the Passive Automatic Flood Gate. This barrier activates automatically when floodwaters rise, providing dependable, self-activated flood protection.

Flood Risk America’s Passive Automatic Flood Gate activates instantly with rising water - no human intervention needed.

Share

The Passive Automatic Flood Gate requires no human intervention, electricity, or mechanical operation. This breakthrough design offers property owners an added layer of protection against sudden flooding events, ensuring peace of mind even during power outages, severe storms, or emergencies when manual deployment may not be possible.

With extreme weather events and flooding on the rise, property owners are increasingly seeking effective flood protection solutions that are simple to deploy. In an emergency, there’s not always time to set things up, and relying on power or people can leave you vulnerable. The Passive Automatic Flood Gate was engineered to provide reliable protection at critical entry points while eliminating the need for manual installation.

It responds instantly to rising water without requiring power, tools, or human operation, providing a fully automatic safeguard. The gate creates a watertight seal to keep floodwater out of vulnerable areas, is built for long-term durability, requires minimal maintenance, and can be customized to your property’s unique flood vulnerabilities.

The Passive Automatic Flood Gate is now available for consultation, design, and installation through Flood Risk America’s team of flood experts. For more information, please visit https://floodriskamerica.com/products/passive-automatic-flood-barrier or contact info@floodriskamerica.com.

Flood Risk America is a North American leader in comprehensive flood protection products and services. With decades of expertise, patented solutions, and a commitment to innovation, the company provides customized flood prevention systems that safeguard commercial, residential, and municipal properties against the rising risks of flooding.

Contacts

Stephen Gill
561-578-4220
sgill@floodriskamerica.com

Industry:

Flood Risk America

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#floodbarrier
#flooddamage
#floodmitigation
#floodprevention
#floodproducts
#floodprotection
#floodriskamerica
#passiveautomaticfloodbarrier

Contacts

Stephen Gill
561-578-4220
sgill@floodriskamerica.com

Social Media Profiles
FRA Facebook
FRA Instagram
FRA LinkedIn
FRA YouTube
More News From Flood Risk America

New Flood-Resistant Pool & Spa Covers Released by Flood Risk America

LAKE WORTH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flood Risk America (FRA), a leader in custom flood protection products, has officially launched its newest innovation: Pool and Spa Hurricane Covers. A first-of-its-kind, this system is designed to prevent flooded swimming pools, sand buildup, and debris accumulation during severe weather events. This new product responds directly to a problem shared by many of FRA’s coastal clients. After hurricanes, swimming pools were left flooded, contaminated, and filled...

Flood Risk America Protects FedEx Station in Lismore NSW From Flooding

LISMORE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FedEx Station in Lismore put its custom flood barriers to the test during Cyclone Alfred. While Alfred was a lower-tier storm, its slow movement caused significant damage with heavy rain, storm surges, and strong winds to coastal areas for days before landfall. Cyclone Alfred’s impact continues to be felt in the community, with extensive clean-up efforts and insurance losses that have reached AU $1.2 billion. Many businesses and property owners faced disrupt...

Climate Change Is Increasing Flooding - How Flood Risk America Helps Businesses Prepare

LAKE WORTH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The financial toll of climate disasters is rising, with the cost of large-scale climate-related events in the U.S. surging from $21.8 billion per year in the 1980s to $123.2 billion per year in the past five years. The business case for adaptation is clear - those who act now will be better positioned to navigate the challenges ahead. The frequency and severity of flood events have surged across the globe, driven by stronger storms, rising sea levels, and shif...
Back to Newsroom