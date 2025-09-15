Intuit and Clair Partner to Deliver On-Demand Pay, Helping Companies Attract and Retain Employees While Giving Employees Financial Peace of Mind

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today announced the availability of Clair On-Demand Pay as part of Intuit Enterprise Suite and QuickBooks Payroll on the Intuit platform. Through a partnership with Clair, a mission-driven fintech company offering employees early access to their earnings through advances originated by national bank, Pathward®, N.A., companies using QuickBooks Online Payroll will now be able to provide employees with early access to a portion of their earned wages before their scheduled payday.

The launch of On-Demand Pay is another step in Intuit’s commitment to deliver an all-in-one business platform to help small and mid-market businesses run and grow, including providing a comprehensive Human Capital Management (HCM) solution. Thirty-seven percent of adults say they can’t cover an unexpected $400 expense.1 To provide employees with a stress-free and no- or low-cost option to meet an unplanned financial need, Clair On-Demand Pay is rolling out to eligible U.S. QuickBooks Payroll customers starting today.

"In today’s competitive employment landscape, employers and employees understand the importance of access to comprehensive benefits,” said Olivier Bartholot, Vice President, Workforce Solutions, Intuit QuickBooks. "The new Clair On-Demand Pay inside QuickBooks empowers employees to manage their finances more effectively. It also levels the playing field for small business employers, allowing them to provide earned-wage access, a benefit usually offered by larger corporations, to enhance employee satisfaction and retention.”

Easily and Seamlessly Access On-Demand Pay in QuickBooks

Clair On-Demand Pay is available to employees through the QuickBooks Workforce mobile app and web experience, Intuit’s top-rated employee app that allows workers paid through QuickBooks Payroll to view their pay information and track their time with QuickBooks Time, all in one place. Through the app, eligible employees can sign up for Clair to advance a portion of their earned wages before payday, providing employees an option to pay down bills early or pay for emergency expenses.

Key benefits of Clair On-Demand Pay inside QuickBooks include:

Instant Access: Employees can choose a no fee option to receive their advance funds within 1-3 business days or pay a flat fee of $4.99 for instant* access to funds.

No Credit Score Check: The feature is available to all eligible employees, with no credit check or impact to their credit score.

Interest-free, Automated Repayment: Repayment is seamlessly automated from the employee's next paycheck with no interest applied.

Hassle-free Implementation: Clair On-Demand Pay is automatically included in QuickBooks at no cost to businesses. The feature has no impact on an employer's payroll process or business finances with Clair managing the advances and repayments directly with employees through the QuickBooks Workforce app.

"Intuit’s platform is the trusted backbone for millions of businesses, and we are honored to partner with them to extend that same level of support and simplicity to employees paid through QuickBooks Payroll,” said Nico Simko, CEO and Founder of Clair. “By embedding Clair On-Demand Pay directly into the QuickBooks Workforce app, we're making financial wellness an integrated part of the workday, not a separate app they have to download. Together, we're empowering small and growing mid-market businesses to offer a critical benefit that helps them attract and retain talent in today's competitive market."

About Clair

Clair is a mission-driven fintech company offering embedded earned wage access products to break the traditional two week pay cycle by giving people access to their money as soon as they’ve earned it, at no cost to employers. Supported by its partnership with national bank Pathward, N.A., Clair is available at over 49,000 work locations across 29 different industries, increasing retention and financial wellness amid front-line worker shortages. Clair is based in New York and has raised $68.7 million in equity funding from investors including Thrive Capital, Upfront Ventures, Kairos HQ, and Founder Collective. For more information, visit getclair.com.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is focused on financial access and strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

All Advances are originated by Pathward®, N.A. All Advances are subject to eligibility criteria and application review. Terms and conditions apply.

* Instant Transfers typically occur in seconds, but may take up to 30 minutes. If you choose to have your Advance disbursed to your bank account instantly, you will be charged a $4.99 fee. This instant transfer fee will be taken out of your Advance at the time of disbursement.

1. According to the Federal Reserve 2024 Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households: www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/files/other20250528a1.pdf

On-Demand Pay, powered by Clair is only available to W2 employees in certain U.S. states, Not available for contractors or employees in the U.K. or Canada.

This information is intended to outline our general product direction, but represents no obligation and should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. Additional terms, conditions and fees may apply with certain features and functionality. Eligibility criteria may apply. Product offers, features, functionality are subject to change without notice.