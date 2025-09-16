Semarchy Announces Microsoft Fabric Integration to Power Trusted Data Insights in Microsoft Power BI and GitHub Copilot

VIENNA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Semarchy, a global leader in Master Data Management (MDM) and data integration, today announces integration between the Semarchy Data Platform and Microsoft Fabric. This marks the next major step in the strategic collaboration between Semarchy and Microsoft, unifying master data in Microsoft OneLake, where it can be used at scale across the business through Microsoft Fabric services including Microsoft Power BI, Fabric Data Warehouse and Fabric data agents. In addition, business critical metadata is populated by Semarchy in Microsoft Purview, enriching users’ ability to find and understand their data.

By bringing together semantic models, enterprise-grade data control, and collaborative design tools, Semarchy and Microsoft are helping teams work smarter with trusted data, speeding up decision-making and unlocking greater business value.

By enabling access to data products and semantic models within Fabric, the Semarchy Data Platform enables customers to:

Natively access Semarchy’s mastered data products that include data sets, APIs, metadata and more from Microsoft Fabric

Access high quality data and semantic models through Fabric capabilities such as Power BI, Data Engineering, Data Warehousing and Real-Time Intelligence.

Use Purview to quickly find governed data, and review key metadata including lineage and more

Use DataOps practices to rapidly produce and publish new and enriched data products, through familiar tooling including Microsoft Visual Studio Code, GitHub Copilot, GitHub, and more.

Integrating semantic models with golden data in OneLake makes raw data easily understandable by humans and AI. This fosters a shared understanding across business units, improving trust and alignment in reports and analyses from Power BI, GitHub Copilot, and other tools.

Balanced technical and business value

The Semarchy Data Platform’s support for DataOps practices and tooling, such as Visual Studio Code, Git integration for version control, and GitHub Copilot helps customers create, share and manage data products in Microsoft Fabric with minimal effort, helping meet the rapid growth in demand for data initiatives.

Sacha Dawes, Chief Product Officer at Semarchy, said: “I’m excited for this next step in our collaboration with Microsoft. Our integration makes Semarchy Data Platform's enriched golden records and semantic models available in Microsoft Fabric, and available to the rich ecosystem of Microsoft and third-party tools that work with Fabric. This ultimately allows teams and AI to quickly transform data into extensible reports and dashboards through Microsoft Power BI, as well as easily leverage trusted data within data-focused initiatives like AI and Customer 360 initiatives.”

“This relationship highlights our DataOps-driven data management, offering customers the agility to build and deliver trusted data rapidly and at scale. Our integration is a crucial step in helping customers achieve this vision within the Fabric ecosystem.“

This is the first of several integrations from Semarchy that deliver value with Fabric. The preview is being demonstrated this week at Microsoft FabCon EMEA in Vienna.

Dipti Borkar, VP and GM, OneLake and Fabric ISVs, Microsoft, commented: “This collaboration enables Microsoft Power BI dashboards built directly on enriched, trustworthy golden data records in Microsoft OneLake with the depth of context provided by semantic models. Together with Semarchy, we’re giving our customers additional tools to drive value, automate business insights, and push the boundaries of enterprise data analytics.”

To find out more about the integration, please visit https://semarchy.com/partners/microsoft/. You can also find Semarchy solutions on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

About Semarchy

Semarchy is a recognized leader in providing master data management, intelligence and integration solutions with the Semarchy Data Platform. Semarchy helps global enterprises transform their most valuable asset — data — into usable insights for smarter decisions, faster growth, and tangible outcomes. With a unified data platform and proven customer results, we make trusting, moving, and using data simple.

Semarchy is available as an on-prem solution and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Snowflake, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and New Delhi, India. For more information, visit www.semarchy.com.