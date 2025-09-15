SES Partners with Cailabs to Test Next-Generation Laser Communication Technology

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES, a leading space solutions company, announced today it will test new optical ground stations built by France-based Cailabs to send data from space using laser beams instead of radio waves. By using optical communication, SES expects to be able to boost data transmission speeds, provide more secure links, and help alleviate congestion in increasingly crowded radio frequency bands.

The partnership marks a major step forward for optical communications, which use light beams to transmit data at speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second—about 100 times faster than typical home internet. Unlike traditional radio signals, laser beams are nearly impossible to intercept or jam, making them ideal for secure government and business communications.

The biggest challenge with optical communication to space has always been Earth’s atmosphere. Just as stars appear to twinkle due to atmospheric turbulence, laser beams wobble and break up as they pass through moving air. Cailabs solved this problem with technology called Multi-Plane Light Conversion (MPLC), which works like adaptive glasses that constantly adjust to keep the laser signal clear and strong.

“Our Optical Ground Station technology, already field-proven with a variety of satellites and terminals, offers top performance in mitigating atmospheric turbulence and maintaining resilient communications, while delivering features that are essential for secure communications in today’s most demanding environments,” said Jean-François Morizur, CEO of Cailabs.

The new ground stations, called TILBA-OGS L10, will enable SES to begin testing space-to-ground optical links ahead of integrating them into commercial services. Each station can handle two-way transmissions at 10 Gbps and can be operated remotely, making them practical for widespread deployment.

“Optical communication can provide much higher bandwidth, better data security, and less risk of spectrum congestion,” said Carmel Ortiz, SVP of MEO Programs at SES. “The Cailabs Optical Ground Stations can play a central role in our global network of gateways with access to high-throughput infrastructure.”

Since the 1960s, radio waves have dominated space communications, but the transition to optical systems is gaining momentum. The radio spectrum is becoming increasingly crowded as more satellites launch, leading to interference and limited bandwidth availability. Laser communication, which uses light rather than radio waves, opens up an entirely new spectrum and brings critical advantages such as low probability of intercept (LPI), low probability of detection (LPD), and low probability of exploitation (LPE).

