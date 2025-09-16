Air India Selects RTS to Power Cargo Revenue Management and Pricing Transformation with Velocity and AcceleRate

NEW DELHI, India & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air India, India’s leading global airline, has selected Revenue Technology Services (RTS) as its technology partner to implement AI/ML-powered solutions for its cargo revenue management and pricing. Air India will deploy Velocity, RTS’s next-generation cargo revenue management platform, and AcceleRate, the dynamic pricing solution built for agility and responsiveness in modern cargo markets.

As part of its ongoing transformation, Air India is focused on rebuilding its position as a key player in the international cargo market, supported by a rapidly expanding network and digital-first approach.

“As we reshape Air India’s cargo business into a data-driven, customer-centric business, we are happy to partner with a provider that brings both cargo domain depth and technology excellence,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India. “RTS’s AI-powered solutions will give us the intelligence and flexibility we need to compete and win in today’s fast-moving cargo environment.”

Velocity, RTS’s cargo revenue management solution, uses machine learning algorithms to improve demand forecasting, automate overbooking decisions, and maximize revenue across routes, products, and customer segments. Its modular design supports comprehensive capacity management, inventory control, and origin-destination (O&D) optimization strategies.

AcceleRate, RTS’s dynamic pricing engine, leverages real-time market signals, customer behavior, and predictive analytics to recommend optimal rates and price corridors—empowering sales and pricing teams to make informed, consistent decisions with greater speed and precision.

RTS, based in Dallas, Texas, is a global leader in revenue management, pricing, and planning solutions for the travel and cargo industries. With over 15 years of experience, RTS combines deep domain expertise with cutting-edge AI/ML capabilities to help carriers worldwide drive commercial performance.

“This partnership with Air India Cargo is another strong validation of RTS’s market leadership in the cargo revenue optimization space,” added Mukundh Parthasarathy, Senior Vice President at RTS. “Our proven platforms, built on advanced AI/ML foundations, are helping major carriers worldwide transform how they manage revenue and pricing. We’re excited to bring that capability to support Air India Cargo’s next chapter.”

“We’re honored to support Air India Cargo in this critical phase of growth and transformation,” said Mahesh Vemula, Vice President of Cargo Technology at RTS. “Their vision aligns perfectly with RTS’s mission—to enable smarter, faster, and more profitable decisions through intelligent automation.”

The implementation of RTS solutions at Air India is expected to begin immediately, with a collaborative and phased rollout to ensure seamless integration across systems and teams.

About Air India group

The Air India group – comprising of full-service global airline Air India and low-cost regional carrier Air India Express – is spearheading a new era of Indian aviation. The Air India story began in 1932 when JRD Tata piloted the airline’s inaugural flight and opened the skies for aviation in India. Today, Air India group employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and carries customers to 55 domestic and 45 international destinations across five continents.

Returning to the Tata Sons in 2022 following 70 years under Government ownership, Air India group is in the midst of a five-year transformation program, Vihaan.AI. As part of the transformation, Air India placed the then largest-ever order for 470 new aircraft in 2023. In 2024, sister airlines Air Asia India and Vistara were successfully merged into Air India Express and Air India respectively, and the Airline opened South Asia’s largest aviation training academy. A new flying school is scheduled to open in 2025, and construction of a greenfield maintenance base, to be operational in 2026, is underway. In addition to receiving new aircraft, all existing aircraft are progressively undergoing a full interior refit.

With transformation underway across all facets of the business and India’s rich legacy of hospitality, Air India is committed to being a world class global airline with an Indian heart.

For more stories on Air India, visit http://www.airindia.com/newsroom.

About Revenue Technology Services (RTS)

RTS is a global provider of software solutions and consulting services for the transportation industry. Based in Dallas, Texas and with offices in Canada, UK, South Africa, The Netherlands and major cities in India, RTS offers AI/ML-powered platforms for revenue management, pricing, scheduling, and sales planning.

For more stories on RTS, visit https://www.rtscorp.com/resources/news-and-press-releases/.