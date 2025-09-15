Seattle Seahawks and Amperity Team Up to Deliver More Personalized Fan Experiences On and Off the Field

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the Seattle Seahawks mark their 50th anniversary, the team reflects on five decades of unforgettable moments and looks ahead to how they’ll connect with fans for the next fifty. To make every touchpoint more personal, the Seahawks are working with Amperity to unify disparate information and enable identity resolution at scale. By unifying fan data from ticketing, retail, digital and beyond, the team is building deeper connections that last long after the final whistle, whether it’s game day at Lumen Field or any day of the year.

For fifty years, the “12s” have been the heartbeat of the Seahawks, showing their passion through tickets, merchandise, concessions and digital interactions. Yet behind the scenes, fan data lived in silos across multiple systems, making it difficult for the organization to see each fan as a whole and deliver truly connected experiences.

Using Amperity’s multi-patented identity resolution, the Seahawks can now bring together all fan interactions into a complete and accurate profile, making it possible to deliver tailored experiences, offers and communications to each fan.

“As we celebrate 50 years of Seahawks football, our goal is to honor our fans by knowing them better and delivering the experiences that matter most,” said Paimon Jaberi, vice president of business strategy and analytics at Seattle Seahawks. “Amperity gives us the insights and agility to make that happen, from personalized game-day offers to year-round engagement that keeps the 12s connected to the team they love.”

With Amperity’s platform, the Seahawks have:

Unified fan records across ticketing, retail and engagement systems, achieving a 61.5% deduplication rate across all records and a 35% deduplication rate across all emails.

across ticketing, retail and engagement systems, achieving a 61.5% deduplication rate across all records and a 35% deduplication rate across all emails. Increased marketing reach through standardized, enriched fan data that powers more relevant campaigns.

through standardized, enriched fan data that powers more relevant campaigns. Accelerated access to insights , reducing segmentation time from days to minutes.

, reducing segmentation time from days to minutes. Integrated seamlessly with their existing tech stack, sharing fan profiles across Snowflake and other systems in minutes.

The result is a richer understanding of every fan that enables more personal interactions, in-stadium activations and targeted offers that make each moment at Lumen Field feel special.

“You can’t deliver the experiences customers expect without a trusted customer data foundation,” said Tony Owens, CEO of Amperity. “Unified data powers year-round engagement for any brand. For the Seahawks, Amperity provides a single, comprehensive fan view that personalizes game-day experiences, builds loyalty, and keeps the 12s engaged in season and beyond.”

For more information about how Amperity helped the Seahawks unify, manage and activate their fan data, view the case study.

About Amperity

Amperity's Customer Data Cloud empowers brands to transform raw customer data into strategic business assets with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Through AI-powered identity resolution, customizable data models, and intelligent automation, Amperity helps technologists eliminate data bottlenecks and accelerate business impact. More than 400 leading brands worldwide, including Alaska Airlines, DICK'S Sporting Goods, BECU, Virgin Atlantic and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, rely on Amperity to drive customer insights and revenue growth. Founded in 2016, Amperity operates globally with offices in Seattle, New York City, London, and Melbourne. For more information, visit amperity.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.