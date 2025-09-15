ecoATM Launches in Canada Through Partnership with Walmart, Introducing First 13 Kiosks to the Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ecoATM, a global leader in electronics recycling and sustainable technology solutions, has officially launched in Canada through a new partnership with Walmart. The initial launch includes 13 kiosks across the Greater Toronto Area, located within select Walmart stores in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville and Burlington, with plans for further Canadian expansion. This launch marks a significant milestone in making convenient, responsible e-waste solutions more accessible to Canadians.

In 2020 alone, Canadians generated nearly one million tonnes of e-waste, a figure projected to grow to 1.2 million tonnes annually by 2030. Until now, limited recycling and trade-in options have made it difficult for Canadians to safely and sustainably dispose of their used devices. ecoATM aims to fill this gap with a fast, secure, and environmentally responsible way to recycle used smartphones for instant cash.

"At ecoATM, we are committed to driving the re-commerce revolution by making it easier than ever for people to embrace sustainability," said Matt Furlong, Chief Executive Officer of ecoATM. "Our mission is to empower consumers to give their old devices a second life while benefiting financially. By refurbishing used electronics and keeping them out of landfills, we create a model that works for both people and the planet. Launching in Canada marks an exciting step forward as we expand access to our innovative kiosks, helping communities across the GTA contribute to a more sustainable future, one device at a time."

With more than 6,500 kiosks across the United States, ecoATM has collected over 50 million devices to date, diverting more than 25 million pounds of e-waste from landfills. The launch in Canada builds on that momentum, bringing a tested model of environmental impact to a new audience. This year, ecoATM aims to recycle 7.5 million devices across North America.

How it Works

ecoATM kiosks use advanced diagnostics and real-time market pricing to evaluate devices. The process is simple, secure and takes under seven minutes:

Start by placing your device in the kiosk, where it undergoes an automated evaluation and ID verification. Receive and review your quote. Confirm your offer. Enjoy your instant cash!

“ecoATM offers a more flexible and accessible alternative to carrier trade-ins,” said Neil Fried of ecoATM. “Our goal is to ensure that the process of turning in your old phone for instant cash is as hassle-free as possible. It’s a technology-friendly way to get rewarded while contributing to a more circular economy.”

ecoATM’s Canadian rollout is the latest step in its global expansion strategy, with the company already operating thousands of kiosks across the United States. By bringing its award-winning kiosk technology to this market, ecoATM aims to further its mission of reducing the 50 million metric tons of e-waste generated globally each year.

For more information about ecoATM and to find a kiosk near you, visit www.ecoatm.ca.

About ecoATM

ecoATM is the global leader in mobile device re-commerce. ecoATM's rapidly growing footprint of more than 6,500 trade-in kiosks across the US and 13 in Canada offers instant cash for used smart devices. ecoATM operates thousands of kiosks worldwide, helping to create a greener future for all.