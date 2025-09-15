Grace Dermatology & Micrographic Surgery Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading national provider of high-quality dermatologic care, is proud to announce its continued expansion in Oregon through a strategic partnership with Kyle Horner, MD, and the team at Grace Dermatology & Micrographic Surgery.

Founded in 2012 by Dr. Horner, Grace Dermatology & Micrographic Surgery provides world-class general and surgical dermatology with a welcoming, hometown approach for patients in Lebanon, Oregon, and the nearby communities of Albany and Corvallis. Dr. Horner is a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs Surgeon. He earned his medical degree from the University of Washington, completed his dermatology residency at Penn State Medical Center in Hershey, PA, and pursued advanced fellowship training in Mohs surgery at the Cleveland Clinic under leaders in the field. In 2021, he successfully passed the rigorous American Academy of Dermatology’s national Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery exam.

Dr. Horner expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to join forces with Epiphany as their second practice in Oregon. Epiphany’s mission and core values closely mirror our own, especially their dedication to excellence and expanding access to high-quality dermatological care.”

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and CEO of Epiphany Dermatology, added, “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Horner and his outstanding team to the Epiphany family. Their commitment to delivering outstanding patient care perfectly reflects our culture and values. Together, we are furthering our vision of making best-in-class skin care more accessible across Oregon.”

Through this collaboration, Grace Dermatology & Micrographic Surgery will gain access to a range of operational and strategic support services provided by Epiphany. These include resources in managed care, compliance, marketing, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and more, allowing the clinical team to focus on patient care. In turn, Epiphany will benefit from the clinical insights and expertise of Dr. Horner and his team, fostering a shared commitment to best practices and continuous improvement throughout the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 111 locations in 18 states, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.