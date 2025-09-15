AM Best to Participate in Reinsurance Panel Discussion at 2025 International Insurance Summit

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best will sponsor and participate in the fourth annual International Insurance Summit, which will take place 29-30 September 2025 in Istanbul.

The event, which is hosted by the Insurance Association of Türkiye, is themed as “Digital Futures: How Technology Changes the Insurance Sector,” and will explore a wide range of topics, including artificial intelligence, data analytics, digital transformation and emerging technologies.

Vasilis Katsipis, general manager, MENA, South and Central Asia, AM Best, will moderate a panel session at the conference, titled, “Digital Transformation in (Re)Insurance.” The panel will include Neslihan Neciboglu, CEO, Neova Sigorta; Stavros Dimopoulos, vice president, European Federation of Loss Adjusting Experts (FUEDI); and Arnaud R. Kopp, senior underwriter and head of P&C Türkiye, Swiss Re. Topics will include AI-powered reinsurance pricing and portfolio optimization, along with a look at digital tools for climate risk modeling and catastrophe bond structuring. The session is scheduled for Tuesday, 30 September, at 11:30a.m.-1:00p.m. EEST.

AM Best is a sponsor of the conference, which will be held at the Swissôtel the Bosphorus Istanbul. For more information on the summit, please visit the official event page and agenda.

