KX and OneTick Merge to Unite Capital Markets Data, Analytics, AI and Surveillance on One Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KX, a global leader in real-time, time-series and AI-driven analytics has merged with OneMarketData, LLC (owner of OneTick), a leader in market data management, out-of-the-box, front-office analytics and regulatory solutions. Born and proven on Wall Street, KX and OneTick will deliver a single platform for capital markets data, analytics, AI, and surveillance. The combined company will be led by Ashok Reddy, CEO of KX.

“Following TA’s acquisition of KX in July, we reaffirmed the Company’s commitment to putting customers and innovation first,” said Hythem El-Nazer, Co-Managing Partner of TA and Chairman of the Board of KX. “The combination of KX and OneTick addresses some of the most persistent challenges facing customers, including fragmented tech stacks, slow time-to-value, and increasing regulatory pressure. Together, we aim to set a new standard for the industry and turn obstacles into opportunities.”

“This is a major milestone in our journey,” said Reddy. “By pairing KX’s performance at scale with OneTick’s market data management, out-of-the-box front-office analytics and surveillance, we’re delivering a unified platform that helps customers move faster with greater confidence—across research, trading, and compliance.”

The merger will deliver a scalable, real-time market data foundation that lets firms capture and analyze massive volumes of tick data instantly without separate systems. The combination of the two companies will unify the full capital markets trade research and operations lifecycle.

Customers will unlock key advantages from the merger:

Ability to find signal faster by unifying historical, real-time, and streaming data; and applying AI-ready analytics to extract opportunity, uncover risk, and detect abuse earlier.

Compress research-to-production with a consistent data and analytics fabric from data exploration to algo development and backtesting to live deployment.

Improve trade execution and simplify oversight leading to better pre and post trade analytics, and open/explainable surveillance.

Accelerate time-to-value with analytics delivering impact in days, not months, as well as interoperability with open formats and ecosystems.

“KX has long set the standard in high-performance data and analytics, and adding OneTick’s strength in market data and regulatory technology solutions creates a powerful platform for capital markets,” said Josh Woods, CTO, Citadel Securities. “We are excited to see KX and OneTick deepen their integration and continue driving innovation for customers like Citadel Securities.”

OneTick founder Leonid Frants will serve as Strategic Advisor to support a smooth transition for customers and employees.

About KX

KX software powers real-time, time-series, and AI-driven analytics across capital markets, aerospace & defense, and high-tech manufacturing. Built for speed, precision, and scale, the KX platform enables organizations to extract actionable insights from streaming, sensor, and historical data to support critical use cases from predictive maintenance and operational automation to real-time simulation and vertical agentic AI. Trusted globally for its proven performance and reliability, KX delivers the data infrastructure enterprises need to thrive in an AI-driven world. www.KX.com