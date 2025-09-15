Coregistics, Proven Partners Group, and Belvika Unite as BelPak: A New North American Packaging Leader

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Three trusted packaging leaders — Coregistics, Proven Partners Group, and Belvika — have come together to form BelPak, a unified brand designed to bring greater scale, sophistication, and efficiency to customers across North America.

BelPak builds on the strong reputations of its founding companies, elevating their decades of expertise while maintaining the same high standards of service, safety, and quality their customers have long relied on. With more than 70 years of combined co-manufacturing and co-packing leadership, 25+ strategically located facilities across the U.S. and Canada, and deep category expertise spanning food and beverage, snacks, health and wellness, and more, BelPak is uniquely positioned to meet the complex packaging needs of today’s marketplace.

“BelPak represents the best of three outstanding companies, united to serve customers with greater reach, stronger capabilities, and enhanced flexibility,” said Victor Crawford, Executive Chairman of BelPak. “We are not just combining capacity. We’re combining cultures of excellence, innovation, and reliability to deliver value at every stage, from pilot projects to national rollouts.”

BelPak’s network offers a full spectrum of primary and secondary packaging solutions, including dry blending, stick packs, canisters, cartoning, blister packaging, retail displays, labeling, fulfillment, and more. Certified under SQF, GFSI, Organic, Kosher, and Halal standards, the company delivers packaging solutions that meet the highest levels of safety and compliance.

While BelPak represents a new brand, customers can expect continuity in relationships, quality, and service. The integration is designed to elevate the trusted partnerships built by Coregistics, Proven Partners Group, and Belvika.

This strategic formation was made possible through the support of Red Arts Capital, the private equity firm that has partnered with Coregistics, PPG, and Belvika to build and strengthen each company’s leadership in the packaging sector.

For more information about BelPak’s capabilities or to discuss how we can support your brand’s growth, please contact us at communications@BelPak.com.

About BelPak

