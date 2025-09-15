Wellspring Family Office Announces Strategic Partnership with The Pritzker Organization

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wellspring Family Office has entered a strategic partnership with The Pritzker Organization (TPO). This partnership strengthens Wellspring’s ability to serve families with expanded capacity and specialized services while preserving its independence, values, and client-first culture.

For more than 70 years, TPO has partnered with exceptional leaders and businesses, focusing on thoughtful investments with long-time horizons. Unlike private equity, which prioritizes short-term gains, TPO provides permanent capital and a shared long-term vision for the future. This approach aligns closely with Wellspring’s mission to provide guidance and support for families across generations.

“This partnership allows Wellspring to grow our service offerings, strengthen our resources, and deepen the tailored solutions we provide without changing who we are and remaining independent,” said Michael Novak, founder and CEO of Wellspring. “Our mission remains the same as we continue to deliver our one phone call personalized service, trusted relationships, and uncompromising excellence to the families we serve.”

“We’re excited to enter this long-term partnership with Wellspring based on the core values and vision we share,” said Jason Sussman, Managing Director, The Pritzker Organization. “We were drawn to the way they put people and families at the center of everything they do. We are excited to support them as they continue to innovate on the multifamily office model with that North Star.”

Wellspring’s leadership, advisory teams, and investment philosophy remain unchanged. Clients will continue to receive the same high-touch, thoughtful service they know and trust. With TPO’s support, Wellspring will expand its capabilities in investment, tax, and trust services, strengthen banking and advisory relationships, enhance technology and operations, and thoughtfully grow its team with top professionals who share the firm’s values.

About Wellspring Family Office

Wellspring Family Office is an independent, fee-only multi-family office serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. Founded in 2007 by CEO Michael Novak and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the firm provides integrated wealth and tax planning, investment management, family governance and education. Learn more at www.wellspringfo.com.

About The Pritzker Organization

The Pritzker Organization (“TPO”) is the family office and principal investing team for the business interests of the Tom Pritzker family. TPO focuses on partnering with exceptional leaders to create value in their companies over a long-time horizon. They believe the ability to be flexible, hold assets with an indefinite time horizon, and partner with management teams and other investors is a strategic advantage. For more information, visit www.pritzkerorg.com.