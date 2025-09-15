SkyWest Signs Strategic Investment Agreement with Maeve Aerospace

ST. GEORGE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) (“SkyWest”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic agreement as an equity investor in Maeve Aerospace, reinforcing its commitment to the advancement of modern, economic regional aviation solutions.

“SkyWest is committed to leading our industry forward, and we’re pleased to invest in Maeve as the leading edge of technological, sustainable advancements for regional aviation,” said Chip Childs, SkyWest, Inc. President and CEO.

As part of the agreement, SkyWest will have exclusive Maeve launch customer rights. SkyWest will lend Maeve its extensive operations, performance, and design expertise through the development phase. The partnership also enhances SkyWest’s long-term fleet replacement strategy.

“Today marks a significant milestone in regional aviation as we collaborate with SkyWest to bring the MAEVE Jet to life,” said Martin Nuesseler, Maeve Chief Technology Officer. “This investment, made by the largest regional airline in the world, not only validates our vision but also establishes a partnership that supports the development of the MAEVE Jet by providing important input from an operator to generate a real impact in the market and for more sustainable air travel. Together, we are redefining the future of regional connectivity.”

MHIRJ Senior Vice President of Business Development, Strategy, and Communications Ross Mitchell added, "We are excited about SkyWest's endorsement of the MAEVE Jet, which marks a significant milestone in the transformative potential of hybrid electric regional aircraft. This partnership underscores their commitment to innovation in aviation and highlights our shared vision for a sustainable future. At MHIRJ, we look forward to collaborating closely to enhance regional travel by combining our expertise and resources.”

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc. is the holding company for SkyWest Airlines, SWC, and SkyWest Leasing, an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest Airlines has a fleet of nearly 500 aircraft connecting passengers to over 265 destinations throughout North America. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines carrying 42 million passengers in 2024.

About Maeve Aerospace

The Maeve Aerospace group is a European innovator in sustainable and economic aircraft design. Founded in 2021, the company operates from offices in the Netherlands and Germany. Maeve combines the agility of a dynamic entrepreneurial team with the expertise needed to lead an industrial aircraft program. In response to growing globalization and increasing air travel demand, Maeve is committed to shaping the future of aviation. Its mission is to provide sustainable and affordable air mobility that connects communities while minimizing environmental impact. Maeve is dedicated to changing regional aviation by developing a new regional aircraft capable of providing narrow-body standards combined with low costs, superior performance and lower environmental footprint.

The company is leveraging its experience to create a new generation of regional jets with 50 to 100 seats. In collaboration with the MHI RJ Aviation Group, Maeve is developing the first clean-sheet regional jet to be introduced to the market in over 20 years.

About MHI RJ Aviation Group

MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) provides comprehensive critical operational, engineering and customer support solutions including maintenance, refurbishment, technical publications, marketing and sales activities for the global regional aircraft industry. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, and bolstered by an Aerospace Engineering Centre, MHIRJ’s network of service centers, support offices and parts depots are positioned in important aviation hubs in Canada, the U.S. and Germany. A wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., MHI RJ Aviation Group includes MHI RJ Aviation ULC (Canada), MHI RJ Aviation Inc. (U.S.A.) and MHI RJ Aviation GmbH (Germany). WE ARE HIRING. Visit mhirj.com/en/careers to know more.

For more information about MHI RJ Aviation Group, please visit: mhirj.com