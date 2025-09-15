-

ProSight Forms Strategic Alliance with Decision Focus to Deliver RegTech Solutions Across North America

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProSight Financial Association announced a strategic alliance with Denmark-based Decision Focus to deliver RegTech solutions to the North American financial services industry.

“Partnering with Decision Focus allows us to bring world-class technology and expertise to financial institutions in North America, advancing our shared goal of strengthening the industry.”

This alliance unites ProSight’s deep compliance and risk management expertise with Decision Focus’s leading governance, risk, and compliance technology. Together, the organizations will equip financial institutions with innovative technology solutions that help meet regulatory requirements with greater efficiency and confidence.

“ProSight is committed to delivering solutions that help our members and customers effectively manage risk and compliance in an increasingly complex and fast-changing environment,” said Debbie Bianucci, President and CEO at ProSight. “Partnering with Decision Focus allows us to bring world-class technology and expertise to financial institutions in North America, advancing our shared goal of strengthening the industry.”

“Our partnership with ProSight represents a natural alignment of our GRC technology capabilities with their deep understanding of the North American financial services landscape and strong relationships,” said Jon Tollerup, CEO of Decision Focus. “Together, we can deliver comprehensive solutions that make institutions stronger.”

This major strategic initiative reinforces ProSight’s commitment to delivering industry-specific solutions and valuable information that enhance risk, compliance, and fraud management.

About ProSight Financial Association

ProSight Financial Association empowers financial services leaders to act with confidence to strengthen and advance the industry. ProSight was formed through the merger of BAI and RMA, both trusted organizations with rich histories and deep expertise in risk, compliance, fraud, retail and commercial banking. ProSight supports leaders during times of great change, providing insights, tools, and analytics leading to new opportunities for growth. Our work creates positive ripple effects throughout organizations and the industry, ultimately helping consumers, businesses, and communities thrive.

About Decision Focus

Decision Focus delivers enterprise SaaS solutions for all Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) needs. These solutions are seamlessly integrated and scalable, offering small and large enterprises – in all industries and sectors – a future-proof approach to GRC. It enables organizations to meet ever-increasing GRC demands in a smarter, resource-efficient way.

