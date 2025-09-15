OmniPathology and Delta Labs Announce International Collaboration to Expand Access to Proprietary Oropharyngeal HPV Swab Testing

PASADENA, Calif. & RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniPathology, a U.S.-based advanced molecular diagnostics laboratory, today announced a new international collaboration with Delta Medical Laboratories, a leading clinical laboratory provider in Saudi Arabia.

Under this agreement, Delta Labs will market and offer OmniPathology’s proprietary and patent-pending swab test for oropharyngeal human papillomavirus (HPV) across Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East region. Testing will be performed exclusively at OmniPathology’s world-class laboratory in Pasadena, California.

This collaboration marks OmniPathology’s first international partnership and represents a significant step toward expanding global access to its innovative molecular diagnostic testing.

“OmniPathology was founded with a mission to deliver accurate, cutting-edge pathology and molecular diagnostics that improve patient care,” said Dr. Mohammad Kamal, CEO of OmniPathology. “We diagnose cancer, but our greater mission is to prevent it. HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer is one of the fastest-growing cancers in the world, and our groundbreaking HPV PCR test is the first HPV throat swab test intended for identifying patients with persistent HPV infection, which is linked to the development of throat cancer. Partnering with Delta Laboratories allows us to extend this important diagnostic tool internationally, starting with Saudi Arabia, and demonstrates our commitment to global healthcare advancement.”

Oropharyngeal HPV is increasingly recognized as a leading cause of head and neck cancers worldwide. Early detection through reliable molecular testing is critical for identifying at-risk patients and guiding clinical management. Globally, HPV is the most widespread sexually transmitted disease, according to the National Institutes of Health, and is the main cause of oropharyngeal and anogenital cancers

Dr. Hisham Shams, Chief Clinical Officer of Delta Medical Laboratories, added: “At Delta Labs, we are committed to bringing the most advanced diagnostic technologies to patients in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond. This partnership with OmniPathology enables us to offer a unique, proprietary test that is not available anywhere else in the region. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Kamal and his team, as this collaboration marks the beginning of broader international initiatives to improve access to state-of-the-art molecular testing.”

This partnership represents the first phase of a long-term collaboration between OmniPathology and Delta Labs to bring specialized molecular testing services to international markets. Both organizations are exploring future opportunities for expanding their test portfolios and research collaborations to advance precision diagnostics worldwide.

About OmniPathology

OmniPathology is a leading GI pathology and advanced molecular diagnostics laboratory based in Pasadena, Calif., specializing in molecular testing with a focus on infectious diseases, cancer diagnostics and innovative proprietary assays. Learn more about the company and its services at omnipathology.com. For information about oropharyngeal HPV testing, visit omnihpv.com.

About Delta Medical Laboratories

Delta Labs is a leading diagnostic network in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to advancing healthcare through science and innovation. With a comprehensive portfolio of services, Delta delivers high-quality diagnostics to patients and providers across the Kingdom. The company focuses on novel assays and continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner in healthcare.