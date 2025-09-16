Alipay+ to Launch in Saudi Arabia, Facilitating Cross-Border Mobile Payments for Local Merchants

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) and Ant International, a leading global digital payment, digitisation, and financial technology provider, will launch cross-border QR code payments between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) national payment scheme, mada, and Ant International’s global wallet gateway, Alipay+, during 2026 to drive digitisation and inclusive growth for local merchants.

“We are deeply honoured to support the ambitious goals of Vision 2030 and build on the strong digital infrastructure by SAMA to enhance payment connectivity and boost Saudi Arabia’s status as a global tourism hub,” said Douglas Feagin, President of Ant International. “Tourism is a powerful force for economic growth and cultural connectivity. Through such joint innovations across public and private sectors, we can unlock more opportunities and help local businesses and communities flourish, while creating a more seamless experience for global consumers.”

Through this collaboration, local merchants in KSA, including SMEs, will be able to accept cross-border QR payments from Alipay+ international payment partners. Alipay+ currently connects more than 1.7 billion user accounts across 36 partners to more than 100 million merchants in 70 markets.

Introduced in 2016, Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aims to transform its economy, creating a more diverse and vibrant environment for both local and international communities through innovation and sustainability. Digital payments and tourism are central to these goals, including a target of 70 percent non-cash transactions by 2030, and attracting 150 million visitors to create new growth and job opportunities. In 2024, Saudi Arabia surpassed 100 million domestic and international tourists ahead of schedule, and ranked first globally in tourism revenue growthi.

“This agreement deepens our presence and commitment to Saudi Arabia, and we look forward to working to promote QR payments locally as we build a thriving digital future for the Kingdom,” added Mr. Feagin.

The upcoming launch of Alipay+ builds on Ant International's recent milestones in KSA this year. These include its unified merchant payment solution, Antom, receiving a PTSP certificate from SAMA and the opening of Ant International’s first Middle East office in Riyadh.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, Alipay+ is also integrated to national payment schemes in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

About Ant International

With headquarters in Singapore and main operations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions.

To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/

About Alipay+

Ant International's Alipay+ is a unified wallet gateway with cross-border payment and digitisation services that help connect global merchants to consumers. Consumers enjoy seamless payments a broad choice of deals and the convenience of digital services using their preferred payment app/e-wallet while travelling abroad. Many small and medium-sized businesses already use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.

To learn more, please visit https://www.alipayplus.com/

i Saudi Tourism Authority: Tourism sector in Saudi Vision 2030