The GEO Group Announces Contracts for Three Correctional and Rehabilitation Facilities in Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO” or the “Company”) announced today that the Florida Department of Corrections has issued Notices of Intent to Award three managed-only contracts to GEO for the assumption of management and support services at the 985-bed Bay Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility and the 1,884-bed Graceville Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility and for the continuation of management and support services at the 985-bed Moore Haven Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility.

The three contracts are expected to have an initial term of three years, effective July 1, 2026, with unlimited two-year renewal option periods. On a combined basis, the three contracts are expected to generate approximately $130 million in annualized revenues, including approximately $100 million in new incremental annualized revenues for GEO.

George C. Zoley, Executive Chairman of GEO, said, “We appreciate the confidence placed in our company by the Florida Department of Corrections. The Notices of Intent to Award these three important contracts are a testament to the high-quality support services our company has delivered in the State of Florida for over 30 years. We are particularly proud of our public-private partnership with the Florida Department of Corrections to deliver enhanced rehabilitation and post-release support services through our award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®.”

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO’s diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care. GEO’s worldwide operations include the ownership and/or delivery of support services for 97 facilities totaling approximately 74,000 beds, including idle facilities and projects under development, with a workforce of up to approximately 20,000 employees.

Use of forward-looking statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in GEO's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Readers are strongly encouraged to read the full cautionary statements and risk factors contained in GEO’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those referenced above. GEO disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.