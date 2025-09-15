Stellar Cyber and NetFoundry Partner to Deliver Zero Trust, AI-driven SecOps and Networking

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the cybersecurity illumination company, and NetFoundry, the zero trust leader, today announced a strategic partnership to make SecOps and compliance simpler and more robust.

Cyberattacks grow more sophisticated every week, and Stellar Cyber’s AI-driven SecOps platform helps organizations detect and respond to attacks more quickly and effectively.

Combined with Stellar Cyber, NetFoundry’s universal identities take visibility and control beyond IP addresses – enterprises get telemetry for every session with both the raw data and robust reporting. This includes what user, device, application – how much data, according to what authentication and authorization posture. All independent of IP addresses, networking and infrastructure – so centralized, universal and simple – for IT, OT, IoT and AI use cases.

Enterprises, MSPs and MSSPs:

Get AI-driven SIEM, NDR/OT, ITDR, UEBA, Open XDR, and Multi-Layer AITM.

Move to identity-based, universal visibility and control. Identities and correlated user-device-application-data analytics replace IP addresses, enabling stronger and simpler compliance, operations and audits.

Are AI-ready. Stellar Cyber enables human-augmented, autonomous SOCs and NetFoundry is the first AI-ready networking solution – natively providing identity, authentication and microsegmentation for all human, server and AI flows.

“Partnering with NetFoundry marks another step in our mission to expand the security capabilities of our platform and grow the Open Cybersecurity Alliance with best-in-class solutions,” said Andrew Homer, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Stellar Cyber.

Galeal Zino, NetFoundry CEO, stated: “We hear one thing in common from our customers – regardless if they are using NetFoundry for zero trust AI or secure access or OT microsegmentation: a need for simpler, identity-based visibility and control. This integration with Stellar Cyber helps meet that need.”

The integrated solution is available immediately and will be featured in an upcoming joint webinar and industry events, providing demonstrations of its capabilities and benefits for security teams. Tune in to see how this collaboration combines advanced, unified threat detection and response with zero trust to enable simpler operations, security and networking.

For more information on this partnership, visit https://stellarcyber.ai, https://netfoundry.io and https://stellarcyber.ai/partners/open-cybersecurity-alliance/.

About Stellar Cyber

By shining a bright light on the darkest corners of security operations, Stellar Cyber empowers organizations to see incoming attacks, know how to fight them and act decisively – protecting what matters most. Stellar Cyber’s award-winning open security operations platform includes NG SIEM, NDR / OT, ITDR / UEBA, Open XDR and Multi-Layer AI™ under one license. With nearly a third of the top 250 MSSPs and over 14,000 customers worldwide, Stellar Cyber is one of the most trusted leaders in security operations. The company is based in Silicon Valley. Learn more at https://stellarcyber.ai.

About NetFoundry

Thousands of businesses, including 2 of the largest 5 in the world, use NetFoundry to securely connect any workflow, via NetFoundry NaaS, on-premises and partner models, replacing anything from VPNs to SD-WANs. NetFoundry's overlays are the first to be driven by built-in, cryptographically authenticated identities for humans and non-humans (NHI for devices, AIs, OT). Providers use NetFoundry to embed zero trust in their products in an OEM model. NetFoundry is the inventor and maintainer of the world’s most used open source zero trust platform, OpenZiti.

Learn more at https://netfoundry.io.