-

Stellar Cyber and NetFoundry Partner to Deliver Zero Trust, AI-driven SecOps and Networking

This integration expands access to connected tools and resources, further strengthened by NetFoundry joining Stellar Cyber’s Open Cybersecurity Alliance to enhance interoperability and security outcomes.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the cybersecurity illumination company, and NetFoundry, the zero trust leader, today announced a strategic partnership to make SecOps and compliance simpler and more robust.

Cyberattacks grow more sophisticated every week, and Stellar Cyber’s AI-driven SecOps platform helps organizations detect and respond to attacks more quickly and effectively.

Combined with Stellar Cyber, NetFoundry’s universal identities take visibility and control beyond IP addresses – enterprises get telemetry for every session with both the raw data and robust reporting. This includes what user, device, application – how much data, according to what authentication and authorization posture. All independent of IP addresses, networking and infrastructure – so centralized, universal and simple – for IT, OT, IoT and AI use cases.

Enterprises, MSPs and MSSPs:

  • Get AI-driven SIEM, NDR/OT, ITDR, UEBA, Open XDR, and Multi-Layer AITM.
  • Move to identity-based, universal visibility and control. Identities and correlated user-device-application-data analytics replace IP addresses, enabling stronger and simpler compliance, operations and audits.
  • Are AI-ready. Stellar Cyber enables human-augmented, autonomous SOCs and NetFoundry is the first AI-ready networking solution – natively providing identity, authentication and microsegmentation for all human, server and AI flows.

“Partnering with NetFoundry marks another step in our mission to expand the security capabilities of our platform and grow the Open Cybersecurity Alliance with best-in-class solutions,” said Andrew Homer, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Stellar Cyber.

Galeal Zino, NetFoundry CEO, stated: “We hear one thing in common from our customers – regardless if they are using NetFoundry for zero trust AI or secure access or OT microsegmentation: a need for simpler, identity-based visibility and control. This integration with Stellar Cyber helps meet that need.”

The integrated solution is available immediately and will be featured in an upcoming joint webinar and industry events, providing demonstrations of its capabilities and benefits for security teams. Tune in to see how this collaboration combines advanced, unified threat detection and response with zero trust to enable simpler operations, security and networking.

For more information on this partnership, visit https://stellarcyber.ai, https://netfoundry.io and https://stellarcyber.ai/partners/open-cybersecurity-alliance/.

About Stellar Cyber

By shining a bright light on the darkest corners of security operations, Stellar Cyber empowers organizations to see incoming attacks, know how to fight them and act decisively – protecting what matters most. Stellar Cyber’s award-winning open security operations platform includes NG SIEM, NDR / OT, ITDR / UEBA, Open XDR and Multi-Layer AI™ under one license. With nearly a third of the top 250 MSSPs and over 14,000 customers worldwide, Stellar Cyber is one of the most trusted leaders in security operations. The company is based in Silicon Valley. Learn more at https://stellarcyber.ai.

About NetFoundry

Thousands of businesses, including 2 of the largest 5 in the world, use NetFoundry to securely connect any workflow, via NetFoundry NaaS, on-premises and partner models, replacing anything from VPNs to SD-WANs. NetFoundry's overlays are the first to be driven by built-in, cryptographically authenticated identities for humans and non-humans (NHI for devices, AIs, OT). Providers use NetFoundry to embed zero trust in their products in an OEM model. NetFoundry is the inventor and maintainer of the world’s most used open source zero trust platform, OpenZiti.

Learn more at https://netfoundry.io.

Contacts

Michelle Barry
Chameleon Collective
+1 603-809-2748
michelle.barry@chameleon.co

Industry:

Stellar Cyber

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#ai
#cio
#ciso
#cybercrime
#cybersecurity
#detections
#edr
#endpoint
#informationsecurity
#infosec
#machinelearning
#msp
#mssp
#ndr
#networksecurity
#openxdr
#openxdrsummit
#siem
#soc
#threatdetection
#xdr

Contacts

Michelle Barry
Chameleon Collective
+1 603-809-2748
michelle.barry@chameleon.co

Social Media Profiles
Stellar Cyber on LinkedIn
https://twitter.com/stellarcyberai
Stellar Cyber on YouTube
More News From Stellar Cyber

The Nu-Age Group and Stellar Cyber Deliver AI-Driven Managed Cybersecurity as a Service — With Full-Spectrum Defense for Modern Businesses

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Nu-Age Group, a national leader in Cloud and Managed Cybersecurity Services, today announced a strategic partnership with Stellar Cyber, the AI-powered Open and Unified SecOps platform trusted by global enterprises and MSSPs. This collaboration enhances Nu-Age’s Managed Cybersecurity as a Service (MCaaS) offering by combining best-in-class AI, automated response, and complete attack surface visibility—now tailored for businesses of every size. Defend Every Ve...

Stellar Cyber Joins Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP) to Deliver Proactive Threat Defense

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the cybersecurity illumination company, today announced its acceptance into the prestigious Microsoft Active Protections Program (MAPP). This strategic partnership enhances Stellar Cyber’s threat intelligence capabilities, enabling earlier detection of vulnerabilities and a more proactive approach to cyber defense. Through MAPP, Microsoft provides Stellar Cyber with early access to critical vulnerability and threat intelligence—up to two weeks a...

Stellar Cyber Delivers Built-In Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) to Combat Credential-Based Attacks in Real Time

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber, the security illumination company, today announced the advanced development of its Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) capabilities, fully embedded into its open, unified, AI-driven SecOps platform. ITDR marks a critical step forward on the journey to a human-augmented autonomous SOC, empowering security teams with identity-centric visibility and control—without requiring yet another tool or console. Identity is the new perimeter of...
Back to Newsroom