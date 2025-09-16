FPT Appointed as Strategic Digital Solutions Partner by Leading Southeast Asian Energy Company

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FPT, a global technology and IT services provider, announces its appointment as a strategic partner in delivering digital solutions and professional services for one of Asia’s leading energy companies and a significant player in driving energy transition initiatives in Southeast Asia. The five-year agreement, worth 256 million USD, has also become FPT’s highest-valued contract to date.

Under this agreement, FPT will leverage its deep industry expertise and a dedicated team of AI-augmented engineers to deliver a comprehensive suite of digital transformation services, with Artificial Intelligence embedded in every service and solution to drive innovation and operational excellence throughout the engagement. As a strategic partner, FPT will provide end-to-end application delivery services—including custom software development, data engineering, DevOps, mobile, full-stack, cloud, and low-code solutions.

The engagement further encompasses delivery management, spanning project and product management, change management, data science, and end-user design, as well as comprehensive responsibilities from requirement analysis and solution design to development, testing, deployment, support, and documentation. FPT’s commitment to continuous improvement will also ensure ongoing process optimization, automation, and robust metrics, all while adhering to the client’s standards for technical excellence, delivery governance, and emerging technology intelligence.

This partnership builds on a trusted relationship spanning two decades, during which FPT has supported the industry leader’s digital transformation journey across the energy landscape. From foundational enterprise modernization to the adoption of advanced technologies and streamlined digital operations, FPT has consistently demonstrated resilience and adaptability - enabling sustainable development and shaping industry standards.

In recent years, FPT has expanded its support across core systems and platforms for the energy giant, with a heightened focus on AI-powered services and solutions. This reflects a shared commitment to fostering sustainable growth in the energy sector and unlocking new global opportunities. As part of this vision, FPT is also committed to making Southeast Asia and Asia as a whole a central hub in its AI journey by developing top talent, fostering innovation, and creating real-world impact.

Previously, FPT also secured a 225 million USD contract in the United States, a 110 million USD contract in Singapore, and a 115 million USD contract in Germany. These large-scale, hundred-million-dollar agreements not only provide FPT with long-term growth, but also demonstrate its global competitiveness—especially in the fields of Digital and Intelligent Transformation.

About FPT

