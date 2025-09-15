NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pangram, verified by independent research as the most accurate technology for AI text detection, has been selected by Featured and HARO (Help a Reporter Out) to give journalists and publishers a way to recognize information and sources created by AI, so they can make more informed choices. Pangram’s accuracy has been verified by several studies including a recent study from The University of Chicago - Booth School of Business, which stated that “Pangram is the only tool to satisfy a strict cap (FPR ≤ 0.005) without sacrificing accuracy.”

“Pangram is the only tool to satisfy a strict cap (FPR ≤ 0.005) without sacrificing accuracy.” Share

“We are honored to help HARO and Featured, and their users, identify story ideas, sources, pitches, and other information that were generated by AI and therefore are potentially not trustworthy,” said Max Spero, co-founder and CEO of Pangram. “Managing information that may be inaccurate or manipulative, is a challenge for journalists and other storytellers, which makes it essential to get accurate information in front of decision-makers,” he said.

HARO and Featured will use Pangram’s AI transparency technology when experts and others use HARO or Featured to offer information to journalists or publishers. The integration clearly indicates the likelihood of AI content next to the source, information, or pitch. Further, with Pangram, HARO and Featured will be able to spot suspicious, even possibly malicious, activity from its users.

"Publishers turn to Featured.com and Help a Reporter Out (HARO) for real insights from real people. Pangram enables us to deliver on that promise," said Brett Farmiloe, founder of Featured.com and CEO of HARO.

Pangram’s founders, Spero and Bradley Emi, have master’s degrees in computer science from Stanford University. Before founding Pangram, Emi was a machine learning engineer at Tesla, and Spero was an AI engineer at Google.

“Good decisions are based on good information, and we are proud to help journalists and publishers make better decisions by knowing more about the sources of information they’re receiving,” said Spero.

In a review of 30 free AI detectors, Pangram performed best. Additional third-party studies finding Pangram to be the most accurate AI detector include research from the University of Maryland, the University of Pennsylvania, joint research from the University of Houston, UC Berkeley, and UC Irvine, and this recent research from The University of Chicago.

About Pangram

Pangram Labs is the technology leader in AI detection systems, surpassing other detection providers in accuracy, reliability, and information delivery. Pangram’s detection systems are relied on by thousands of businesses, primarily for assessing and addressing public reviews of products and services, many of which are compromised by AI. Founded by classmates at Stanford University, Pangram is gaining market traction in education as the accuracy alternative for assessing the authenticity of student work. LinkedIn