Jumpmind Announces Strategic Investment from Lone View Capital

COLUMBUS, Ohio & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jumpmind, a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions, announced today that Lone View Capital (“Lone View”), a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on technology and software investments, has made a strategic investment, acquiring a controlling stake in the company.

Founded in 2008, Jumpmind was recently recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Point of Service Solutions (Q4 2024). The company’s flagship product, Jumpmind Commerce, is a cloud-native, microservices-based point of service platform that enables retailers to unify digital and in-store experiences, streamline checkout, and deliver more personalized customer interactions. Trusted by leading retailers worldwide, the platform supports device independence, rapid deployment, and highly configurable customer journeys – empowering enterprises to adapt quickly in today’s dynamic retail landscape. Jumpmind was named POS Solution of the Year in the 2025 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards.

In addition to its retail commerce platform, Jumpmind offers SymmetricDS and Metl, enterprise-grade tools for real-time data integration and synchronization. Used across industries worldwide, they deliver the resilience needed to keep critical operations running without interruption.

“Jumpmind has established itself as a trusted partner to leading retailers across North America, Europe, and Asia, with a cloud, and hardware agnostic platform that offers a differentiated alternative to legacy systems,” said Doug Ceto, Partner at Lone View Capital. “We are excited to partner with Joe and the Jumpmind team to build on this momentum, expand their reach, and help them grow into the next leader in retail software.”

Following the investment, Jumpmind CEO Joe Corbin will remain in his role and continue guiding the company’s growth.

“Lone View brings deep expertise in software and technology, along with a strong track record of scaling businesses, and we are excited to partner with them,” said Joe Corbin, CEO of Jumpmind. “This investment positions us to accelerate our product roadmap, deepen customer relationships, and continue delivering innovative software that transforms the retail experience.”

ScaleView Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Jumpmind. Harris Williams served as financial advisor to Lone View. Massumi + Consoli served as legal counsel to Lone View.

About Jumpmind

Jumpmind is a leading provider of innovative retail technology solutions. Our cloud-native, mobile point of service platform empowers retailers to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve sustainable growth. With a future-proof architecture and a focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients, Jumpmind is committed to shaping the future of retail technology. Jumpmind powers inspired in-store experiences for a growing list of leading retailers, including American Eagle Outfitters, Build-A-Bear Workshop, DTLR, Petco, Reitmans Canada Ltd., Shoe Palace, The Paper Store, Landmark Group, and The Vitamin Shoppe. Learn more about Jumpmind at www.jumpmind.com.

About Lone View Capital

Lone View Capital is a growth-oriented private equity firm investing across the technology ecosystem. Its team comprises both investors and operators who leverage their deep domain expertise to help exceptional management teams build, transform, and grow market-leading businesses. The firm is based in Los Angeles, CA. For more information about Lone View’s investment strategy and model, visit https://loneviewcap.com/